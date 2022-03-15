Holding: ITV viewers all make same complaint after first episode

ITV viewers switched off new drama Holding following a “dreadful” first episode last night (Monday, March 14).

The new drama, starring Conleth Hill, hasn’t gone down well with viewers it seems!

Conleth Hill stars in the new drama, which aired on ITV last night (Credit: ITV)

What is the new ITV drama, Holding, about?

ITV‘s newest show is Holding, a four-part drama based on the book of the same name by Graham Norton. It has been adapted for the small screen and directed by comedian Kathy Burke.

The series stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) and is set in a small town in Ireland.

Read more: When was Holding star Brenda Fricker in Casualty and what did she win an Oscar for?

The drama follows Hill’s character PJ Collins, a sergeant, as the remains of a body are discovered in the small Irish community.

Finally, Collins has a mystery to solve and now has the chance to prove himself after spending three years working in the town.

The remains are believed to belong to the missing local legend Tommy Burke.

But was Tommy murdered? It’s up to Collins to find out.

Many branded the new drama “dreadful” (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Plenty took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the new ITV drama.

“Good grief that was dreadful,” one viewer said after the first episode had finished.

Another grumbled: “What a weird drama #Holding is. Or is it meant to be a comedy? Hard to tell. Anyway, only managed 30 mins and had to switch off.”

“#Holding what is this dreadful drama – sounded good from the announcer before it started but it’s dire and full of very unlikable characters,” a third tweeted.

“I was #Holding the remote when I turned it off after 45 minutes. Dreadful,” another said.

Not everyone was a fan of the new show (Credit: ITV)

Did viewers enjoy the new ITV drama, Holding?

Not everyone hated the new ITV drama though! Some were enjoying it.

“Well now, am I one of the only people who enjoyed Holding? Glorious scenery, colourful houses and some characters reminded me of many happy years I lived there. Gentle storytelling,” one viewer said.

“Enjoying Holding on ITV. Based on a Graham Norton book and directed by Kathy Burke. Great cast. What’s not to like?” another said.

Read more: Holding on ITV1: How many episodes, is it based on a book, and where is it filmed?

“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much at a crime drama in my whole life – #Holding is absolutely fricking hilarious (and so, SO Irish),” a third wrote.

“#Holding was right up my strasse. What a cast. Great characters, beautifully drawn. A gentle, lopsided smile of a show. Bravo to all,” another tweeted.

Holding continues on Monday, March 21 at 9pm on ITV. The full series is now available to watch on ITV Hub.

What did you think of Holding? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!