Holby City viewers shocked as Xavier is killed off

Holby City viewers were left absolutely stunned last night as favourite character Xavier was dramatically killed off.

For weeks, Xavier has been suspicious about junior doctor Cameron Dunn and was convinced he had something to do with Evan Crowhurst's death.

Zav and Cameron's feud has caused a breakdown in Zav and Donna's relationship and also led to him being suspended from work.

Cameron did nothing to save Evan (Credit: ITV)

In last night's episode of Holby (Tuesday, April 14), Zav returned to the hospital for his hearing. But he made one last attempt to get evidence against Cameron.

Zav uncovered CCTV footage showing Cameron had been in Evan's room when his heart began to stop.

Further evidence proved there was a gap between Evan's heart stopping and attempts to resuscitate him, meaning Cameron must have waited to call for help.

Zav found out the truth about evan's death (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Zav confronted his nemesis in the hospital's basement and told him as a result of what he'd found he was going to the police.

But as Xavier went to take the evidence to the police, he was involved in a tragic accident.

How did Xavier die in Holby City?

As he left the hospital, Zav made a call to Donna saying he was going to fix everything. But as he stepped into the road, he walked into a cyclist and fell backwards hitting his head on a curb.

Zav hit his head on the curb (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Cameron, who had been following his colleague, witnessed the accident. But instead of helping, Cameron took Zav's bag with the evidence and ran off.

The doctor was taken to hospital and given a scan, meanwhile Cameron took the evidence and pretended he had no idea what had happened.

Xavier's organs were donated (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: Who leaves MasterChef tonight? Meet the four 2020 finalists

Sadly, it was confirmed Zav had a severe brain injury and had died, leaving viewers shocked by his sudden death.

How I'm feeling right now Not Xavier..💔💔 My god I hate that creepy Cameron so much #HolbyCity pic.twitter.com/ImNqySmUrK — DebbyUSHER (@debsterJLS) April 14, 2020

So upset 😢😢poor Dr Xavier played so brilliantly by #MarcusGriffiths

You will be greatly missed on

#HolbyCity — angela thompson🦋📺🎥🎬🦋 (@angelathompson5) April 14, 2020

Just caught up with Holby #HolbyCity . Noooooo! Zav !!!! — Dee MacWhirter (@deemac34) April 15, 2020

However Zav wasn't the only BBC character that was shockingly killed off last night.

I cannot believe they killed off Xavier.

Fingers died in Our Girl

In Our Girl, Fingers was died after being shot during an ambush.

Fingers in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Does Fingers die in Our Girl? Sean Ward's heartbreaking final scenes devastates fans

Georgie tried her best to fix her brother-in-law as the Taliban aimed bullets at their truck.

Eventually they escaped enemy fire, but 2-Section had to abandon the vehicle and carry Fingers on a stretcher to a helicopter.

Fingers was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly, Georgie was told Fingers had died.

Fans were left heartbroken by his death.

The most heartbroken episode off our girl I think I’ve ever watched😢 I can’t stop talking about it, they took Smurf, elvis and now fingers😢 @BBCOne #OurGirl @seanjward — anaissneath77 (@anaissneath771) April 15, 2020

Just caught up on #OurGirl fuuuuuuuuuuuuming 💔 spent the whole episode ugly crying 😥 rip fingers 💔 pic.twitter.com/nKZ7B5bq9y — ♥HausOfJen♥ (@miss_gaga03) April 15, 2020

R.I.P fingers 😭 our hearts have broken 😔 I cried through the whole episode 💔 #ourgirl #fingers pic.twitter.com/qN7yvpoMau — Sophie (@Sophee96) April 15, 2020

Did you watch Holby City and Out Girl? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.