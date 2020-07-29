Holby City viewers beg for John Barrowman to return to show

Holby City viewers have begged for John Barrowman to return to the BBC medical drama.

In last night's episode (Tuesday, July 28), John appeared on Holby playing Drew Nicholson-Heath.

The doctor was a visiting consultant and it appears the role is only supposed to be temporary.

During his episode, he was impressed with Nicky's surgery, however jealous Cameron went out of his way to try and sabotage her.

Drew was impressed with Nicky (Credit: BBC)

When Cameron learned of a job opportunity, he jumped at Drew for the chance. However Drew wasn't looking to poach the junior doctor for the job.

But fans enjoyed having John in the episode and called for him to return.

In a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: "That was good! Is Drew only in one ep?"

John Barrowman played Drew in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

A second commented: "I hope John Barrowman is in the series for a bit longer, thought he was very good and believable tonight, especially with Cameron. Needing a new face and one with some history."

A third added; "It's a one episode guest spot, apparently. But he has hinted that he might be returning at a later date. I thought he was good too."

Viewers on Twitter also agreed.

Loved john in holby city last night — Louise rose (@louise_r70) July 29, 2020

Excellent addition to the Holby City cast. I really like John Barrowman joining. — Neil Burns (@Kloppfollower72) July 28, 2020

Awww, look at our John in Holby City 😍 — Kath (@Kaffff) July 28, 2020

Holby City: John Barrowman's accent

Other fans pointed out that John's accent appeared to keep switching between American and Scottish.

On the DS forum, one fan wrote: "Terrible accent by John Barrowman."

A second said: "Is Barrowman using his native Scottish accent, or the transatlantic drawl he usually adopts. Or is it a weird hybrid of the two?"

John Barrowman’s Scottish accent genuinely makes me want to scream lmao #HolbyCity please stop this — Amelia (@roqueandrolle) July 28, 2020

Barrowman’s accent is all over the place - One minute Scottish and then blends into an American accent #HolbyCity — Carry On EBTs (@Mucky1) July 28, 2020

For those wondering, John was born in Scotland. However he moved to America when he was young.

Will John Barrowman return to Holby City?

John hinted he could come back (Credit: BBC)

The BBC has not confirmed whether Drew will be on-screen again, but John has hinted he could be back.

I hope John Barrowman is in the series for a bit longer.

Speaking on Lorraine yesterday (Tuesday, July 28), he said: "We don't know whether he's going to be a good guy or a bad guy.

"But through the grapevine, he might be coming back."

Holly City is. on BBC One, Tuesdays at 8.30pm.