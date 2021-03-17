Holby City trailer for next week shows the walls are starting to close in on Cameron. But will he be caught out?

Over the last few weeks, Chloe has grow increasingly suspicious of her colleague Cameron Dunn.

When Chloe’s mum Ange discovered her suspicions, she started to look into former patients who died and noticed a worrying pattern linking Cameron to several recent unexplained deaths.

Cameron kidnapped Ange (Credit: BBC)

To silence Ange, Cameron stuck her with a syringe and in last night’s episode (Tuesday, March 16) viewers saw he had been keeping her in a closed off part of the hospital.

However Chloe was suspicious when her mum didn’t come home and her stuff was still at the hospital.

Chloe started to become suspicious of Cameron (Credit: BBC)

After realising Cameron has suddenly developed extensive knowledge for a complicated medical procedure, which he was due to perform with Ange, she told Holby CEO Max that Cameron must have something to do with Ange’s disappearance.

But a 20-second trailer for next week’s episode shows that the walls could be closing in on Cameron.

Is this the end for Cameron?

Holby City trailer: Cameron caught out?

In the trailer, Chloe says that she can’t do it on her own and needs help.

He knows we’re on to him and that’s going to make him desperate… dangerous.

It then shows a conversation between Chloe and Max and Max says: “What do you want me to do? To accuse him of kidnap.”

"He knows we're on to him…" Next week on HolbyCity pic.twitter.com/tU0nCWH0RT — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile clips showed the police outside of the hospital and Cameron smashing a window with a chair.

In the final clip he could be seen shutting a curtain. Will he kill again and will he get caught out?

Holby City airs on BBC One at 7.50pm.

