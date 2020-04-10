Holby City to be taken off air for extended break

Holby City will be taken off air after next week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC continuing medical drama recently revealed new storylines set to play out over the next month. However it looks like fans will have to wait as the show will now be changing its scheduling.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed that the long-running series will be taking an extended break following next Tuesday's episode (April 14).

When will Holby City return to screens?

Holby City is being taken off air (Credit: BBC)

While the exact date of the show's return hasn't been confirmed , it's thought to be at some point later this year.

Last month BBC announced continuing dramas including Holby City, Casualty, Doctors and soap EastEnders have all stopped production due to the pandemic.

What happens in next week's episode of Holby City?

Next week, after learning her cancer has returned, Essie faces her first round of chemotherapy. Sacha begs her to tell her friends and family the truth.

Meanwhile, Xavier is determined to prove that Cameron killed Evan Crowhurst.

Will Zav find evidence to prove Cameron's guilty? (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Read More: How does coronavirus spread? Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones shares the facts

But his efforts put his career and relationship with Donna at risk as Cameron fights back.

On the day of the disciplinary hearing, Zav is determined to prove the junior doctor is behind Evan's death. But will be be able to find any evidence?

Holby City and Casualty help the NHS

Holby City and Casualty have donated equipment to the NHS (Credit: BBC)

Read More: The Undateables fans furious as Channel 4 inexplicably cut the episode

Recently Holby City and Casualty revealed they are donating equipment from the sister-shows to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly, Bob Barrett, who plays Sacha Levy in Holby, said he thought it was an amazing idea and that both shows want to do what they can to help.

At the time of writing, in the UK there are 65,077 cases of coronavirus and have been 7978 deaths.

The last episode of Holby City before the break will air On Tuesday, April 14 at 8pm on BBC One.

Will you miss Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!