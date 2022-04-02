Holby City stars ‘to sue the BBC over shock axe’

Holby City stars are reportedly set to sue the BBC for axing the medical drama.

Some cast from the show are apparently planning legal action against the corporation for cancelling the show after 23 years.

Holby City cast ‘to sue the BBC’ over show axe

The popular Tuesday night drama came to an end this week.

It was nominated for a BAFTA just hours after its final episode aired.

Show bosses are said to have sent cast and crew an email suggesting they could now enjoy “a well-deserved break.”

However, many actors believe the show was not given sufficient promotion by the BBC.

It comes ten months after the BBC announced the axe would fall on Holby.

It was part of a drive to diversify the corporation’s serial drama output and produce more show’s outside of the South of England.

Holby, like sister show Casualty, is set in Bristol, but filmed in London.

It was felt that with the two medical dramas set in the same hospital that there was an “element of duplication” and one could go.

Holby stars feel ‘betrayed’ by the BBC

However, the stars are reportedly unhappy over the axing of the long-running show.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It was the way in which it came to a close which seems to have angered people. Many feel betrayed.

“At no point were they warned Holby would be pulled, otherwise they would have considered other job offers.”

In addition, the source claimed: “They thought they had security and career development. The feeling was that the show — a favourite for 23 years — just fizzled out with little consideration for the people put out of work.”

Rosie Marcel as Jac Naylor on the medical drama (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the email sent to staff this week telling them to enjoy a rest did not go down well.

Furthermore, the source added: “Some people have been working most of their adult lives on the show and are now jobless and worried about feeding their families.

“They are hardly relishing a ‘break’ from work.”

However, in response, BBC Studios said: “We are proud of Holby City.

“The passion and commitment of the cast and crew right up to the final days of filming was incredible — as anyone who watched Tuesday’s farewell will confirm.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

