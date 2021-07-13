Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Carole returns, but gets some bad news.

Meanwhile Sahira’s son Abs returns to the hospital in a bad way, and Ange tells Chloe her baby news.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Carole gets some terrible news

Carole returns to Holby (Credit: BBC)

Dom is thrilled to be asked to give a keynote speech at Jeni’s fundraiser, but soon his adoptive mum Carole comes in with a burn on her arm.

Carole hopes Dom will tend to her injuries, but is hurt by his cold and distracted behaviour.

Dom is more focused on preparing for his speech and Carole sees the notable change in his behaviour.

Although Carole initially comes into the hospital for a burn, it quickly becomes clear she has more worrying symptoms.

Sacha sends Carole for an MRI (Credit: BBC)

Carole tells Dom she’s made him power of attorney, giving him control over her medical decisions should she not be in the position to make them herself.

When Sacha and Ange realise Carole is having memory problems, she is taken for an MRI scan.

Sacha is forced to tell Carole that she has rapidly progressing vascular dementia and is going to need full-time help soon.

Will Dom support her?

Abs returns to the hospital in a bad way

Abs returns and Max realises something is wrong (Credit: BBC)

Max tries to rally the troops after the disastrous CQC findings, but Hanssen is not in a fit state to help her.

As he continues to struggle, Hanssen cuts himself off from everyone – including Max.

Meanwhile Sahira’s son Abs returns to Holby as Reyhan’s death is revisited.

Abs arrives drunk, wounded and hiding a dark secret.

Viewers know Abs was responsible for Reyhan’s death, but Sahira took the blame for her son.

As Abs struggles with his guilt, Max realises something isn’t right.

Will Henrik help Abs? (Credit: BBC)

Having learnt about Abs role in his grandfather’s death, Max is determined to help him, but she can’t do it alone.

Max is furious when she finally catches up with Hanssen, only to discover he’s been deliberately avoiding her.

She shares her discovery about Abs and urges Hanssen to support him and insists they’ll have to report it to social services if he doesn’t.

Ange tells Chloe about the baby

Ange tells Chloe the news (Credit: BBC)

Kylie encourages Ange to share her pregnancy news with Josh, insisting he’s more mature than he gets credit for.

However Ange is convinced Josh doesn’t want children and decides to tell Chloe about the baby.

Chloe is shocked by her mum’s news and does her best to support her.

Kylie lets slip to Josh that Ange is pregnant

Kylie tells Josh about Ange’s pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Kylie ends up blurting out to Josh that Ange is pregnant.

At first he’s hurt Ange wasn’t honest with him, but Josh is keen to stand by her regardless.

Ange is having serious doubts about their future and isn’t sure if she wants to continue the pregnancy.

Holby City continues tonight (July 13) at 7.55pm on BBC One.

