Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal the CQC conducts an inspection on the hospital.

Meanwhile Jeni’s secret is revealed to viewers and Ange makes a shocking discovery.

All this and more in tonight’s Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: The hospital is under inspection

The CQC conducts an inspection (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star Clair Norris marks anniversary with boyfriend during romantic getaway

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducts an emergency inspection and everyone is anxious and alert.

Dom and Jeong have a mysterious case

Dom and Jeong are suspicious (Credit: BBC)

Patient Rich Peterson comes in and claims that he has been bitten by a dog.

Although Dom and Jeong don’t believe him, they are forced to put side their concerns due to the ongoing inspections.

However Dom and Jeong’s suspicions are soon proven to be correct. It turns out Rich has a connection to one of the team members, exposing a dark secret…

Jeni’s dark secret exposed

Jeni’s secret is revealed to viewers (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Jeni has spent the last few weeks growing suspiciously close to Evie, Fletch’s teenage daughter.

It’s soon revealed that Jeni is running a sex ring when one of her acquaintances come in and eyes up Evie.

At first Jeni is horrified and insists she’s only using Evie to get access to other local girls, but is Evie in danger?

Ange makes a discovery

Is Ange okay? (Credit: BBC)

Josh’s mother Elaine is brought into the hospital. After a misunderstanding, it becomes clear she isn’t happy with the fact Josh and Ange are dating.

Despite Josh’s protests, she insists he is throwing away his future for a fling and urges him to reconsider.

Elaine’s arrival leaves Ange doubting her relationship with Josh again.

Her anxiety is amplified by the fact that she believes she is suffering from symptoms of the menopause, but is that what’s causing her symptoms?

This raises the further awkward question regarding Josh’s desire to have children.

Ange believes there’s too many obstacles in their way an attempts to break things off with Josh again, but he won’t let her go without a fight.

Kylie and Louis fall out

Kylie and Louis fall out (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders legend Tamzin Outhwaite branded a ‘superstar’ after saving three kids from drowning

Kylie and Louis’s friendship is threatened when they have a disagreement over her extra-curricular activities.

Louis discovers what Kylie does to make some extra cash and approaches Donna.

Wanting to help Kylie’s financial situation, Donna offers Kylie some extra shifts, but she’s furious and believes Louis is spreading rumours about her.

Can they solve their misunderstanding?

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City continues tonight (July 7) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.