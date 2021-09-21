Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Fletch gets to the truth about Jeni after Mia is rushed into hospital.

Meanwhile Max tries her best to help Jac and Ange struggles with her emotions after welcoming the twins.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Mia rushed into hospital

Will Jeni be found out? (Credit: BBC)

Fearing the net is closing in on her, Jeni starts making plans to send Evie away.

Evie is backed into a corner and considers telling Fletch what’s been going on.

However she soon discovers that Mia has been admitted into the hospital with severe stomach cramps.

When Evie tells Jeni, Jeni manipulates Evie into silencing Mia, but Fletch grows increasingly suspicious.

Meanwhile Mia is transferred up to the wards from the ED with suspected appendicitis.

Mia is rushed into hospital in pain (Credit: BBC)

Sacha assures Donna that Mia will be on the mend in no time but things take a turn the 15-year-old collapses in pain.

She’s rushed in for emergency surgery, with Sacha suspecting her appendix has burst.

However the mood immediately changes when Sacha realises the teenager doesn’t have a ruptured appendix – she’s having an ectopic pregnancy.

Donna is horrified by the news and tells Fletch she didn’t realise Mia had a boyfriend.

Fletch finds out the truth

Fletch speaks to Evie about Mia (Credit: BBC)

Soon Fletch realises Evie may know something, given how much time they’ve been spending together.

He finds Evie and urges her to tell him what’s been going on, promising nothing would make him love her any less.

Evie decides to tell her dad the truth about Jeni’s parties and devastating ordeals she’s been experiencing.

Donna is furious with Mia (Credit: BBC)

Horrified Fletch struggles to know how to cope and he is horrified to realise Mia is involved.

Fletch soon confides in Donna and she tells him Evie has been raped and needs to go to the police.

However Donna’s world crumbles when Fletch explains Mia has also been abused.

Donna furiously confronts Evie, slapping her before threatening to kill Jeni if she ever sees her again.

Holby City spoilers: Max tries to help Jac

Will Jac listen to Max? (Credit: BBC)

Jac has some big decisions to make about her future.

However she refuses to listen to Max, who insists that she start looking into alternative treatment options for her brain tumour.

Max begs Jac to start thinking realistically while she can about what she wants to do, but will Jac listen?

Josh supports Ange

Is Ange okay? (Credit: BBC)

Josh is supportive of Ange, who is struggling and overwhelmed and keeps crying.

Josh manages to cheer Ange up when she’s at her lowest but is he really as strong as she thinks he is?

Holby City continues Tuesday (September 21) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

