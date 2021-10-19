Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Josh is struggling to juggle everything that’s going on.

Meanwhile Ollie is back, but it’s clear he’s struggling being in the hospital, and Lucky gives Max an ultimatum.

All this and more in tonight’s Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Josh’s past revealed

Josh is struggling (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Between looking after the twins, shifts and running with Eli, Josh is feeling the strain.

His mum Elaine is particularly worried about the pressure Josh is putting himself under, but Ange is confident that he’s taking everything in his stride.

Josh’s problems only get worse when Jac discovers that he has been taking caffeine tablets on shift and reprimands him.

Although Eli is quick to defend Josh, he is unable to let it slide when it becomes apparent that the pills are having a detrimental effect on his performance in theatre.

Josh continues to try and push himself and viewers will finally see why his mum is so concerned.

When Ange innocently mentions Josh’s intense exercise regime, Elaine is unable to shake off her growing fears and confronts him.

Elaine worries that Josh, who has battled bulimia, is having a relapse – but he insists that isn’t the case.

However Josh nearly collapses from exhaustion during his second run of the day and turns down a meal with Ange.

Ollie battles with the past

Ollie is back (Credit: BBC)

Hanssen has agreed to take Ollie on as his new mentee following his return last week (Tuesday, October 12).

However it’s obvious Hanssen is still concerned about whether Ollie should be at Holby for his return-to-work program, considering everything that’s happened there.

Ollie manages to pass the physical assessments with flying colours. However Hanssen addresses his worries that Ollie isn’t emotionally ready.

Ollie is adamant Holby is the best and only place for him and he wants to finish his training there before going to America to be with his son.

He does his best to convince Hanssen and everyone else that he’s moved on from what happened at the hospital, but a later incident suggests otherwise.

When Ollie has a run in with a vandal on AAU it’s clear that he’s still struggling.

Meanwhile Hanssen is torn over whether mentoring Ollie was the right thing to do and he has a heart-to-heart with his old friend over the damage Fredrik’s actions have done.

Ollie is still determined to complete his training at the hospital and reminds Hanssen of all the things he was told he’d never do again, but still did.

At the end of the day, Hanssen announces he has made a final decision, but what is it?

What will Max do?

Lucky gives Max an ultimatum (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Jerome Flynn plays Neil Wallis in The Trick – Is he still friends with Robson Green?

Max is reeling from Lucky’s request and is determined to make her see that life is worth living.

Feeling the pressure, Max asks Kylie to spend some quality time with Lucky and they have a touching heart-to-heart outside the hospital.

Kylie is confident she’s lifted Lucky’s spirits and tells Max.

Unfortunately Lucky tells Max that she hasn’t changed her mind.

Lucky tells Max that if she doesn’t help her end her life, she will find another way without her. What will Max do?

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City continues Tuesday (October 19) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.