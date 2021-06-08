Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal that Andrei goes in for his surgery as Kian tries to come off the pills he’s addicted to.

Meanwhile Josh and Ange are pulled into Hanssen’s office.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Kian in trouble?

Andrei goes in for his surgery (Credit: BBC)

Lucky chooses the day of Andrei’s surgery to get Kian off the pills he’s addicted to. How will Andrei’s surgery go?

Meanwhile Lucky tries to cancel the call she put into social services about Andrei, but it looks like they didn’t get the message.

Has Lucky brought even more trouble to Kian’s door?

Evie in danger?

Will Evie listen to Fletch? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Fletch is furious to learn that Evie is still seeing Andrei. Fletch tries to forbid Evie from seeing Andrei, fearing for her safety.

But will she listen to her dad?

Ange in trouble as her relationship with Josh is exposed?

Hanssen questions Ange and Josh about their relationship (Credit: BBC)

Over the last few months, Ange has been sleeping with junior doctor Josh.

Tonight Ange and Josh are both summoned into Henrik’s office. He wants to know whether the allegations he’s heard about Ange carrying out a relationship with a junior colleague are true.

Hanssen is shocked when the confirm it’s true. But who reported them and what action will Hanssen take?

Dom continues as acting clinical lead

Dom continues as acting Clinical Lead, but finds himself getting irritated (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Dom is irritated when a patient insists she wants to be treated by Sacha rather than by him.

However Dom is getting more focused on making the ward more efficient and getting waiting times down.

Hanssen has a difficult decision to make

What will Henrik do? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Death in Paradise series 11 welcomes new recruit as filming starts in Guadeloupe

Meanwhile Hanssen consults Max about a very difficult decision.

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City continues tonight (June 8) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.