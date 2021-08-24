Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Chloe is forced to work her notice and is faced with a tough situation.

Meanwhile Jeni manipulates Evie and Dom struggles as Carole’s condition gets worse.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Chloe faced with a difficult situation

Eli prepares for the experimental stent trial (Credit: BBC)

This week’s episode will see a familiar face return to the wards of Holby City.

Chloe plans to assist in Eli’s experimental stent trial, but it proves to be a tough challenge.

Being forced to work her notice, Chloe is urged to put her personal feelings aside, but can she overcome her fears?

Jeni’s manipulation takes a dark turn

Jeni gets worse (Credit: BBC)

Donna’s 15-year-old daughter Mia arrives at the hospital following another party with Jeni’s clients.

Clearly traumatised, Mia opens up to Evie about her harrowing ordeal the night before.

Worried, Evie turns to Jeni for advice and Mia prepares to tell Donna. However Jeni has other ideas.

As Jani’s manipulation gets worse, Lucky could be getting closer to the truth…

Lucky makes a disturbing discovery in Jeni’s office, but will she put the pieces together?

Meanwhile with Mia struggling, Jeni fears it won’t be long before the truth comes out.

Aware Donna may be on to them, Jeni gaslights Evie into believing that what happened to Mia is down to her.

Jeni urges Evie to take accountability for her ‘actions’ and silence Mia. Soon Evie turns nasty with Mia in a bid to keep her quiet.

Jeong helps Dom

Jeong steps in to help (Credit: BBC)

Carole’s dementia is intensifying and Dom is not sure on how to support her.

As he struggles to entertain her grip on reality, Jeong tries to tell him to go with it for the sake of his mum.

They take Carole on an imaginary trip to the seaside and it all appears to be going well.

However her condition takes another turn for the worst.

Sacha searches for love

Sacha goes on a date (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Sacha gets himself on a dating app. He’s excited and nervous as he prepares for a blind date with the help of Donna.

Although Sacha s not prepared, he shows up to the date anyway.

Despite some awkwardness at first, the unexpected pair resume their date regardless.

Who is Sacha’s mystery woman?

Holby City continues tonight (August 24) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

