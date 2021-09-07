Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Cameron admits that there’s a bomb in the hospital.

Meanwhile Lucky gets closer to finding out Jeni’s secret, and Ange’s procedure goes wrong leaving Chloe and Josh panicking.

All this and more in tonight’s Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Will the bomb go off?

Eli is hoping he will still be able to use Cameron as a subject for the stent trial (Credit: BBC)

After Cameron’s accident, Eli is hoping he will still be able to use him as a subject for the stent trial.

However what they don’t know is that Cameron has set up a bomb and it’s ticking away.

The fate of the hospital rests on whether it’s discovered before it’s too late.

Meanwhile Bernie has a worried wait to find out whether her son Cameron will survive.

When she sees Cameron, she is aware she’s got some explaining to do as she heads to see Cameron.

But what she has to tell him leaves him utterly broken…

Devastated following his mum’s admission, Cameron admits he doesn’t intend to go back to prison – he’s going to die instead.

Bernie is shaken when she realises he’s planted a bomb in the hospital. Can Hanssen evacuate the building in time?

Lucky finds out the truth about Jeni

Is Jeni about to be exposed? (Credit: BBC)

Fletch is full of nerves as the team prepare to bring Rich round from his coma.

Aware that Rich holds the key to his fate, Fletch addresses his fears of his future with Jeni.

Jeni soon suggests she moves into Fletch’s family home with him and he agrees.

Fletch tells Evie the news, but she is unable to hide her horror.

Meanwhile Lucky is getting closer to uncovering the truth about Jeni.

How far will Jeni go to stop the truth coming out? (Credit: BBC)

She finds new evidence against Jeni and realises Evie knows more than what she’s letting on.

With Lucky getting closer to the truth, Evie starts to feel like a weight is about to be lifted off her shoulders.

However when Lucky pushes for answers, it becomes clear she’s got the wrong end of the stick entirely.

She thinks Jeni has been taking money from the hospital and wants Evie’s help to expose her.

Evie refrains from telling her the truth, but leads Lucky in the direction of Jeni’s incriminating drawer.

Lucky finally realises what’s going on. How far will Jeni go to stop the truth coming out?

Ange to die?

Is Ange going to be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Ange prepares for a life saving transfusion on one of her unborn babies who isn’t growing properly.

Josh and Chloe do their best to help her fears, but they’re left panic-stricken when the procedure goes wrong and Ange is left fighting for her life.

Josh is forced to watch on as the team fight to save Ange. Will she and the babies be okay?

Holby City continues Tuesday (September 7) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

