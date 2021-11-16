Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Jac gets some devastating news.

Meanwhile Louis tries his best to support Lucky and Josh tells Ange about his bulimia.

All this and more in tonight’s Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Jac gets some sad news

Jac gets some sad news (Credit: BBC)

It’s the day Jac is starting her Proton Beam Therapy to shrink her brain tumour.

How Jac starts to worry when Eli’s wife Amelia turns up with some tragic news.

Amelia explains that she’s been allocated a place on the trial as another candidate passed away unexpectedly – one of Jac’s friends.

Devastated, Jac finds her anxiety overwhelming her, but will she go ahead with the treatment?

Lucky returns to Holby

Tonight Lucky is brought back to Holby (Credit: BBC)

Lucky is readmitted to the hospital after falling unwell at her rehabilitation unit.

Max is concerned to hear Lucky is still having suicidal thoughts

Sacha also urges Lucky to make some changes that could improve her physical comfort, but she refuses to listen and is adamant she doesn’t want to spend her life that way.

Meanwhile Fletch’s daughter Evie returns and Fletch is worried to see she has a black eye after getting into a fight at college.

Evie hurt when Fletch makes a throwaway comment about her recent behaviour, but soon Evie goes to see Lucky.

Lucky is delighted to see her and assures her neither of them to blame for their tragic ordeals.

After her heart-to-heart with Evie, Lucky is determined to help her find peace with Fletch.

Lucky urges him to be honest with Evie about what’s troubling him and says to Evie to do the same.

Fletch promises Evie that it’s not her he’s angry with – it’s Jeni.

They vow to put their recent difficulties behind them.

Louis supports Lucky

Louis supports Lucky (Credit: BBC)

When Louis finds out Lucky is back at Holby, he’s shocked to learn about her suicidal thoughts and what happened with Kylie.

On Lucky’s request he whisks her away from the ward.

Louis reminds her of the support she offered him before his transition. Louis urges Lucky to take her own advice and give her new life a go before making any decisions.

She soon returns to the ward feeling more optimistic.

Lucky confides in Max she’s made a big decision about her future, but what is it?

Josh tells Ange the truth

Josh decides to tell Ange about his bulimia (Credit: BBC)

Josh tries to avoid Ange who is back at work. When Josh heads out for a run, disaster nearly strikes when one of his patients starts to deteriorate.

Soon Eli tells Josh he can’t support him by himself anymore as Amelia’s brain tumour is back and she needs him.

Josh decides to tell Ange about his bulimia, how will she react?

Holby City continues Tuesday (November 16) at 8.20pm on BBC One.

