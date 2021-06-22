Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Chloe rushes to help Kian after his overdose.

Meanwhile Ange makes a final decision about her relationship with Josh.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Chloe rushes to help Kian

Chloe springs into action (Credit: BBC)

This week’s episode picks up right after last week’s episode.

News of Kian’s overdose spreads around the ward. Chloe immediately springs into action and leads the team in a high-stakes surgery to save him.

Meanwhile Evie’s life is also on the line and Chloe is faced with an impossible decision over who to prioritise.

Fletch begins to unravel under the pressure as Darwin is in crisis over what’s happened with Kian.

He’s relieved that Evie is out of the woods however he knows a huge obstacle awaits when it comes to her future.

Andrei blames Lucky

Andrei blames Luck for calling social services (Credit: BBC)

Having ignored Kian’s call, Lucky returns to the hospital.

After learning what’s happened, Lucky vows to protect Andrei from social services. However when she goes to visit him, he blames her for calling social services in the first place.

Jeong blames himself

Jeong blames himself (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Jeong learns about Kian’s overdose and becomes convinced that he’s to blame for leaving him alone in the drugs cupboard.

Jeong is overwhelmed with guilt and confides in Josh. Josh assures him he isn’t responsible for what happened.

He eventually confesses his mistake to Dom.

Fletch and Evie torn apart

Decisions are made about Andrei’s future (Credit: BBC)

Fletch and Evie’s relationship becomes even more strained as decisions are made about Andrei’s future.

Fletch is determined to keep Evie from danger, but will he lose her trust forever?

Ange has a decision to make

Josh and Ange are thrown together (Credit: BBC)

Ange is determined to stick to her decision regarding her relationship with Josh, but struggles to keep her emotions when work throws them back together.

They’re forced together when a pregnant patients life hangs in the balance.

Later Josh is still considering his transfer and Ange is starting to reconsider her decision about the relationship following what’s happened.

Ange is devastated at the idea of losing Josh. and makes a final decision about their relationship.

What is it?

Holby City continues tonight (June 22) at 7.20pm on BBC One.

