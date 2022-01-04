New year, old dramas in Holby City as spoilers for tonight (Tuesday January 4) reveal that Jac’s health takes a turn for the worse after clashing with Eli.

There’s also a big moment for Madge.

And Amelia struggles to stay positive.

Here’s the full lowdown on tonight’s Holby City. Spoilers alert – obvs.

Holby City spoilers reveal more health woes for Jac

Jac faces more health struggles in Holby City tonight (Credit: BBC)

The pressure is on for Jac this week as she faces a visit from the regulatory body. Hoping this will be a chance to show Holby in a good light, Jac plans a complex operation.

But things go wrong and Jac finds herself having a tense clash with Eli. After the confrontation, Jac retreats to her office feeling stressed. Alone, she suffers a seizure.

Will she be okay?

Nicky returns and discovers the truth about Louis

There is tension between Louis and Nicky when she returns to work tonight (Credit: BBC)

New mum Nicky is back at work and keen to get stuck in. But it’s not long before she feels that Louis is avoiding her.

When she finally catches up with him, Nicky quizzes Louis about his strange behaviour and presses him on why he hasn’t been in touch.

She’s left feeling mortified when he reveals he’s now in a relationship with Kylie.

There’s a strained atmosphere between the three of them – but is Louis secretly holding a torch for Nicky?

Hanssen and Russ join forces again

Holby City spoilers reveal Hanssen has to work with Russ to save a patient (Credit: BBC)

Hanssen and Russ team up when Hanssen is faced with a patient who needs a liver transplant. Luckily for him, Russ has a spare liver. Well, a donor one that is.

But the men are faced with a challenge when the patient reveals he has a prior engagement and doesn’t want to wait around for the operation.

They are forced to work together to get the patient to change his mind before time runs out.

Amelia continues to struggle

Amelia struggles when she’s left with Nicky’s baby (Credit: BBC)

Devastated Amelia finds herself in a difficult situation when Nicky leaves baby Juliet in her care. She’s still struggling from her own loss and Eli is worried for her.

He tells her she needs to put her own feelings first while Amelia questions him on what the future looks like now for them.

Eli tries to reassure her that they’ll look into other options after she’s completed her trial. But will this be enough for Amelia?

Madge’s secret is out

A devastating truth is revealed about Madge (Credit: BBC)

Madge is stressed when there’s a surprise inspection on the ward. She takes her frustration out on a stunned Ange, insulting her appearance.

Madge’s mood causes concern throughout the day and it soon becomes clear that her personal life is at the root.

When she goes to the loos at the end of a stressful shift, a devastating truth is revealed.

But what’s going on?

Spoilers reveal opportunity for Kylie in Holby City

Kylie gets an opportunity to redeem herself in Holby City tonight (Credit: BBC)

The surprise inspection gives Kylie a chance to prove herself after her previous mistake.

A patient comes into AAU with a suspicious injury she claims is from a motorbike. Kylie soon goes out of her way to win the patient’s trust.

She vows to find out what really caused the accident. Will she impress the inspector?

Holby City continues Tuesday (January 4th) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

