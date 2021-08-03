Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Lucky returns to the hospital.

Meanwhile Jac begins making changes and Jeni sets her sights on another young girl.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Lucky returns

Lucky is back (Credit: BBC)

Lucky returns to the hospital tonight, however she hands in her resignation, much to Hanssen’s surprise.

Believing she’s burned her bridges at Holby, Lucky is keen to leave.

She soon ends up butting heads with Jac, but can Hanssen convince her to stay?

Carole given a chance

Max has an idea (Credit: BBC)

Jac puts pressure on Eli as she fights to get the hospital out of special measures.

When Eli’s stent trial falls apart, Jac urges him to get his act together and find another patient.

Meanwhile Dom is still determined to find treatment that could save Carole and his mission soon collides with Eli’s.

When Eli’s patient, Mohammed, is unable to continue on the stenting trial, Max is convinced they should start the second phase with Carole as their new patient.

Hanssen concerned about Jac

Jac is making changes (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Jac makes some ruthless decisions including relocating Max to theatre and demoting Fletch.

Hanssen notices things aren’t right with Jac, but can he persuade Lucky and Jeni to help?

Kylie heartbroken

Delroy thinks Kylie should tell Louis how she feels (Credit: BBC)

Kylie nurses a terminal patient called Delroy. Delroy quickly picks up on the chemistry between Louis and Kylie.

As Kylie keeps a vigil by her patient’s bedside, she is encouraged to tell Louis how she feels about him.

After Delroy dies, Kylie is devastated. She decides to take on his dying wish and be honest with Louis.

Although it seems Louis’s feeling are reciprocated, a crossing of wires means they don’t get to tell each other how they feel.

Kylie is heartbroken when she sees him getting in a car with flowers.

Jeni chooses her next target

Is Mia in danger? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Jeni has Evie exactly where she wants her, but she’s about to set her sights on another victim – Donna’s daughter Mia.

With Evie spending more time with Rich, unaware of what’s really going on, Jeni encourages Evie to get Mia to join them.

Mia agrees to attend an art gallery launch with Evie, but is she also in danger?

Holby City continues tonight (August 3) at 9.20pm on BBC One.

