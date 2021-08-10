Holby City spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, August 10 2021

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Jac and Hanssen heading for a collision over her plans for the AAU.

Elsewhere Evie faces a tough decision and Chloe is under pressure.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Jac and Hanssen fall out

Hanssen blocks Jac’s plans for the AAU (Credit: BBC)

Jac – Holby’s new Director of Improvement – is furious when Hanssen attempts to block her plans for the AAU.

The two prepare for battle in the boardroom but there can only be one winner…

As regular viewers will know, Jac and Hanssen are two of the most stubborn characters on the show so sparks are sure to fly when the pair dig themselves in.

Evie’s big decision

Evie has a big decision to make (Credit: BBC)

When Evie confides her concerns to Jeni about bringing Mia to Rich’s adult parties, she soon finds herself faced with an impossible decision.

Is Evie in too deep to ever get free?

And can Jeni just let her youngest asset walk away?

Chloe under pressure

Eli is desperate for the trial to go ahead (Credit: BBC)

Chloe’s under pressure as Eli pushes her to find a suitable candidate for his pioneering medical trial.

The clock is ticking.

But why is Eli so desperate and will Chloe find the right patient in time?

Holby City continues tonight (August 10) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

