Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Josh tells Eli about his bulimia.

Meanwhile Max is left furious with Kylie after an incident with Lucky and Hanssen and Russ find themselves locked in a cupboard.

All this and more in tonight’s Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Josh tells Eli the truth

Josh tells Eli about his bulimia (Credit: BBC)

It’s Josh’s birthday and Ange has thrown him a birthday celebration. However she has no idea what’s going on.

Josh struggles with the food orientated nature of Ange’s plan and is soon falling into dangerous habits.

After making himself sick, Josh’s behaviour takes a more worrying turn.

Soon his work begins to suffer as a result. As Josh’s struggles get worse, Eli grows suspicious when he is unable to reach him amid an emergency with a patient.

Josh eventually tells Eli the truth – he had bulimia as a teenager and is having a relapse.

Eli urges him to tell Ange but he refuses. Josh makes Eli promise not to tell anyone what’s going on. What will Eli do?

Max and Kylie clash over Lucky

Lucky is struggling (Credit: BBC)

Lucky is struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel and is planning to take her own life.

When Max refuses to help, Lucky reels Kylie into her plan and ends up overdosing.

Max quickly realises what happened and manages to revive her.

However Lucky is adamant she doesn’t want to live anymore.

Kylie tries to help lucky by bringing an old patient of Lucky’s, called Alex, to visit.

Alex struggled to adjust to his tetraplegia and contemplated suicide.

Lucky is pleased to see her old patient and he reminds her that she told him to consider everything and everyone he had to live for in his darkest days.

Max places the blame of Lucky’s overdose solely on Kylie (Credit: BBC)

Although Lucky is inspired by how Alex has managed to turn his life around, she later reminds Max that this isn’t her story and she doesn’t want to live like this.

Meanwhile Max places the blame of Lucky’s overdose solely on Kylie, even though Lucky deliberately misled her.

Max accuses her of nearly killing Lucky.

However soon Max tells Kylie that she isn’t welcome at her house and never will be.

How will Louis feel about the feud between his girlfriend and mother.

Hanssen finds himself in a difficult situation

Hanssen and Russ get stuck in a storage cupboard (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Happy Valley: Sarah Lancashire speaks out as BBC confirms third and final series

The AAU doctors are facing a diagnostic challenge, but disaster strikes when Hanssen and Russ get stuck in a storage cupboard.

They both try to find a way to get to their appointments on time.

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City continues Tuesday (October 26) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.