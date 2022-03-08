Holby City spoilers tonight: Surprise return for old favourite as Jac desperately tries to save herself

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal a surprise return.

Meanwhile Jac tells her colleagues about her tumour and Billie makes plans to leave.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Hanssen gets news

Hanssen gets some news about the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Hanssen learns whether the hospital is coming out of ‘special measures’ or not.

To everyone’s surprise, it’s good news and Hanssen is later able to tell his team that they’re out of the woods.

But ultimately we know there is no happy ending with this one.

Holby City spoilers: Surprise return as Jac makes last-ditch attempt to save herself

Jac tells her colleagues about her prognosis (Credit: BBC)

As the symptoms of Jac’s tumour gets worse, Jac becomes determined to find a surgeon willing to risk and operate on her.

Jac meets with a former hospital surgeon in a last-ditch attempt to save herself. Who could it be?

Recently Nicky asked why Elliot Hope wasn’t on Jac’s list of surgeons to perform Jac’s surgery and she said she didn’t want to put someone she loved through it. But could Elliot be returning to try and save Jac, or is it someone else?

After meeting with the familiar face, Jac is encouraged to face her bleak future and tell her friends what’s really going on.

Jac takes on the advice and tells her heartbroken colleagues that she has a terminal brain tumour and is dying.

As the team reels from the news about Jac, her health soon takes another devastating turn.

Fletch is distraught when Jac collapses in front of him.

The news about Jac’s health hits Fletch the hardest as he had no idea what was going on.

Devastated, Fletch demands to know why she couldn’t confide in him, but Jac explains she liked the false reality Fletch’s obliviousness allowed.

Although Jac urges him to accept her prognosis like she has, Fletch feels he can’t stand back and do nothing.

He makes a call that could change everything, but who has he contacted?

Will Madge betray Jac?

Regina puts pressure on Madge to dig for dirt on Jac

Madge is still facing the music after being outed as the hospital’s mole. However Kylie is worried about Madge’s welfare following recent revelations.

As Madge prepares to discharge herself from hospital, she gets a frosty reception from the majority of her colleagues who can’t forgive her for her actions.

The pressure on Madge is increased when Regina makes it clear she’s determined to bring down Holby.

As Regina puts pressure on Madge to dig for dirt on Jac, will Madge betray her old friend?

Billie makes an admission to Hanssen

Billie has something to tell Hanssen (Credit: BBC)

As Russ prepares to meet with the father of Billie’s baby, Larry, he gets more than he bargained for when he learns a big secret.

Russ is concerned when he finds Billie with her bags packed and assumes she’s planning to flee with Larry.

However he finds out Billie is planning to move to Leeds alone.

Larry explains that Billie believes Russ is suffering from depression following the death of his husband, and doesn’t want to burden him with the responsibility of a newborn baby.

Russ reels from the news of Billie’s plans and Hanssen urges her to see sense.

In doing so, Hanssen learns that the reason Billie doesn’t want Russ to go with her is because of the potential future they could have.

Billie tells Hanssen that Russ is in love with him and believes the feeling is mutual and therefore doesn’t want to ruin her dad’s second chance at happiness.

Determined for Russ to put Billie first, Hanssen makes a devastating decision that could change his life forever.

Holby City continues Tuesday (March 8) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

