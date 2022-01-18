Holby City spoilers tonight: Jac gets devastating news about her tumour

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Jac gets devastating news about her illness.

Meanwhile Fletch considers Regina’s offer and Nicky breaks down, struggling with everything.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Jac gets devastating news

Jac gets devastating news about her tumour (Credit: BBC)

Things go from bad to worse for Jac as she gets more definitive answers about her prognosis.

Max and Eli are forced to break the news to Jac that, despite the surgery, her tumour is still progressing at a worrying rate and she’s now terminal.

Refusing to give up without a fight, Jac looks at alternative treatments that could save her.

Holby City spoilers: Jac makes Eli an offer

What will Eli do? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Amelia gets the news she was hoping for.

Amelia and Eli are thrilled to learn Amelia’s tumour has responded to the trial and has reduced by 30%.

However Eli’s happiness is short-lived when he is quickly thrown into a dilemma thanks to Jac’s new plan.

As Jac explores other options to fight her condition, she approaches Eli with a life-changing offer.

Jac wants Eli to perform a high risk procedure hoping it will buy her more time.

She implores Eli to consider the operation, leaving him feeling ethically compromised.

What will he do?

Fletch has a decision to make

What will Fletch do? (Credit: BBC)

Fletch has a lot to think about following Regina’s offer.

Aware he may not have a job at Holby in three months time, he considers the option of taking the job at St James’s.

Despite wanting to stay loyal to Holby and his colleagues, the demands of the AAU leave Fletch seriously considering Regina’s offer.

Fletch is urged not to go down with the ship. He makes a decision that will change his life.

What will he do?

Nicky has a panic attack

Nicky is struggling but will she open up? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Nicky is hit hard with the news Jac’s illness is terminal but is forced to keep it to herself.

Still struggling with the responsibility of new motherhood and her high-pressure job, she ends up having a panic attack in the elevator.

Sacha is on hand to help Nicky in her hour of need and is able to calm her down.

However when Sacha urges Nicky to open up about what’s triggered her with her anxiety, she is reminded of her loyalty to Jac and stays quiet.

Nicky suffers in silence and later breaks down again following a difficult conversation with Jac on the phone.

Dom has an idea

Dom approaches Sacha about a historical paper he once started (Credit: BBC)

Dom reconnects with stoma patient Flo, who needs more treatment.

But as Dom is reminded of his former connection to Flo, he starts to reflect on his own future and approaches Sacha about a historical paper he once started.

With the wards’ impending closure on their minds, Dom believes Sacha’s research project could be the answer.

Holby City continues Tuesday (January 18th) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

