Holby City spoilers reveal Sahira returns to the hospital as Reyhan is brought back in. But she makes a horrifying discovery.

Recently Henrik revealed that he had been sexually abused by Sahira’s father Reyhan when he was a child.

Reyhan was a teacher at Henrik’s boarding school.

Reyhan abused Henrik when he was a child (Credit: BBC)

However after he was brought into Holby, Henrik discovered a child had recently made an accusation against Reyhan.

Henrik came forward explaining Reyhan groomed him as a child, however Sahira didn’t believe him.

Holby City spoilers: Reyhan return to Holby

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, April 27) Henrik is trying to move on. But soon his world is turned upside down when Reyhan returns to the hospital.

Henrik’s colleagues do their best to protect him from Reyhan. But he soon realises what’s going on as they come face to face again.

Reyhan continues to gaslight Henrik over his memories and he struggles to cope. He worries that the upcoming court case is going to do more harm than good.

Henrik learns Reyhan is back (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Sahira also returns to the hospital with her son. She is distraught to learn that her dad has become ill again.

When she struggles to find out what’s wrong with her dad and what’s causing his symptoms, Sahira turns to Henrik.

However Henrik is convinced that Reyhan has been harming himself to avoid the trial. But this causes a further rift between Sahira and Henrik.

Sahira makes a horrifying discovery

Sahira makes a horrifying discovery (Credit: BBC)

Sahira remains determined to stand by her father, however everything changes when she is unable to ignore the harrowing truth.

After a devastating conversation with her son Abs, she is forced to face up to the reality of the situation.

Realising that Abs has also been abused, Sahira is left reeling from what she has found out.

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 7.50pm.

