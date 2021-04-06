Holby City spoilers reveal Sahira attacks Henrik Hassen as he reports Reyhan’s abuse to the police.

A couple of weeks ago, Sahira’s father Reyhan was brought into Holby and it was revealed he taught Henrik in boarding school when he was young.

However it soon became clear Henrik wasn’t comfortable with Reyhan being there and it was revealed the teacher had abused Henrik when he was a child.

Reyhan abused Henrik (Credit: BBC)

Later Sahira told Hassen that a young boy at the school Reyhan teaches at had made accusations against him.

Whilst Sahira didn’t believe the accusations, Henrik ended up telling her that he was abused by her dad as a child.

Holby City spoilers: Sahira attacks Henrik

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, April 6) Hassen finds himself compromised now the truth is out about Reyhan’s abuse.

Sahira refuses to believe what she’s hearing and is adamant that her father is innocent. Soon Sahira decides to leave Holby altogether.

Henrik reports the abuse to the police (Credit: BBC)

Later, Henrik urges Sahira to ask her son Abs if Reyhan has ever been inappropriate with him. But she lashes out and furiously slaps him.

Later, Henrik bravely explains the extent of Reyhan’s abuse before reporting him to the police.

But how will Sahira react?

Max’s mum arrives at Holby

Meanwhile Max is shocked when her mum Sanya is brought into the ED. But a further problem awaits when she struggles to accept grandson Louis’ transition.

With Sanya upset after her run-in with Louis, Max explains there is a way she can make it up to Louis, as he needs to borrow money.

Sanya agrees. But when Louis hears the unacceptable conditions of the loan, he knows he can’t accept it.

Max’s mum comes into the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Later Max is left distraught when Sanya’s condition takes a turn for the worse. She needs an emergency surgery.

Ange explains to Max that Sanya was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago and there’s something else they need to know too.

Max later explains to Louis that Sanya tested positive for the BRCA1 mutation gene, meaning they need to get tested too.

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 8.20pm.

