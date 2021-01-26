Holby City star Rosie Marcel has confirmed she’s leaving the BBC medical drama after 15 years.

The actress, who has played Jac since 2005, will be leaving the show this year.

Speaking to Digital Spy about her departure, the actress said: “I’m sad obviously – I love the show and I’ve been there a really long time.

“But it got to the stage where I was just so tired and I really needed that break, to the point where I’ve not really done anything else and I don’t want to – I want to take time off.

Rosie revealed she is leaving the medical drama. But what will happen to Jac? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Katie Price: Harvey and Me, BBC One: Is Prada-Willi syndrome life-limiting?

“I’m well slept currently which is very nice. Homeschooling is obviously very difficult for everyone at the moment and I’m very grateful that I can be here and do it. I am feeling good and positive.”

She added that she wanted to take a break to spend time with her husband and daughter.

But what does this mean for Jac?

Holby City: Someone gets shot

Jac’s final scenes will air next week (Tuesday, February 2). But it looks like there’s plenty of drama to come in the lead up to the character’s exit.

A trailer was released back in December showing someone on Darwin was going to be shot in upcoming episodes.

Ahead of the dramatic episode, which airs tonight (Tuesday January 26), Rosie talked about the upcoming scenes.

Rosie joined Holby City as Jac in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “Basically without giving it away, someone does get shot. Someone in that room does get shot.

“I’m not going to say who, but they are really, really badly injured, there is another episode to follow where it gets even more heightened, it gets a bit more drastic, the gun gets pointed at everybody so there’s potential shooting coming up, but we’re still locked in that room, it’s a bad situation for everybody.”

There’s a shooting. But who gets hurt? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Revealing how she thinks viewers will react, Rosie added: “I think the audience are going to be like ‘Oh my God’ – I don’t think they’re going to cope, I think it’s such a brilliant cliffhanger.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going to be like, I’m going to be beside myself and I know what happens.”

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 5.50pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.