Holby City SPOILERS: Louis and Ange to die tonight as the walls close in on Cameron?

Chloe has started to become suspicious of Cameron over the last few weeks

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Holby City spoilers reveal Louis and Ange are both fighting for their lives in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, March 23).

It’s a night shift at Holby and there is a sinister atmosphere. Following last week’s shocking stabbing, Louis is lying unconscious in a pool of his own blood.

Holby City spoilers: Louis is rushed into surgery

Luckily he’s found in the nick of time, but soon the fight begins to save his life.

As Sacha tries to keep Louis alive, Max waits to find out about her son. She becomes determined to find out why he was attacked.

Will Louis be okay?

Max discovers Louis was stabbed (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

Meanwhile, in another part of the hospital, Cameron is still holding Ange captive.

After making an attempt to grab her phone she falls to the floor and appears to be unconscious. But when Cameron returns Ange tries to be ready for him.

Will she be able to get away from him, or will Cameron be able to stop her?

Chloe and Fletch come up with a plan

Meanwhile Chloe is still desperately trying to locate her mum as she’s been missing for a few days.

Chloe is determined to find Ange (Credit: BBC)

She’s becoming even more convinced that Cameron has done something terrible to her, but she’s still having a hard time getting her colleagues to take her seriously.

However Lucky is on Chloe’s side and they get Fletch to agree to lure Cameron into a trap. But will he fall for the bait?

Fletch agrees to try and lure Cameron into a trap (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Too Close on ITV: What’s it about, who’s in the drama and when is it on?

Nicky is excited to feel her and Cameron’s baby kick for the first time. But as suspicions begin to grow about Cameron, will she start to realise he has a sinister side?

And when a desperate Cameron needs her help, will she stand by him?

Can he lie his way out of Holby?

