Holby City spoilers reveal Jac and Kian are held a gunpoint. But will everyone make it out alive?

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, January 26) Kian is back at work and Jac is determined to stand by him. But they’re tested when a familiar face returns.

Kian’s drug dealer Sarah Jane is brought to Holby having gotten into some bother in prison. Jac is unimpressed as she’s keen to keep Kian on the straight and narrow.

Jac is trying to look out for Kian (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Jane’s presence unsettles Jac and she begins to fear she’s bitten off more than she can chew with Kian.

But soon Jac is left with more pressing things to worry about when Sarah Jane brings danger to the hospital…

The situation spirals out of control and soon Jac and Kian are being held at gunpoint.

Sarah Jane brings trouble (Credit: BBC)

The episode will be left on a huge cliffhanger as a gunshot goes off. This means fans of the BBC medical drama will have to wait until next week to find out Jac and Kian’s fate.

It’s a life or death situation as Jac and Kian are held hostage. Will everyone survive?

Holby City spoilers: Rosie Marcel speaks about the upcoming scenes

Speaking about the upcoming scenes, Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac told Metro.co.uk: “Basically without giving it away, someone does get shot. Someone in that room does get shot.

Rosie reveals someone does get shot. But who? (Credit: BBC)

“I’m not going to say who, but they are really, really badly injured, there is another episode to follow where it gets even more heightened, it gets a bit more drastic, the gun gets pointed at everybody so there’s another potential shooting coming up, but we’re still locked in that room, it’s a bad situation for everybody.”

What else will happen in tonight’s Holby episode?

Meanwhile, Sacha panics when he hears his daughter Beka is being discharged from the hospital.

Anxious Jodie is still out there, Sacha goes to desperate lengths to try and keep her on the ward.

Will Sacha get help? (Credit: BBC)

As Beka prepare to leave she urges Sacha to open up about his grief for Essie. She soon takes her fears to Lucky, hoping her dad can be persuaded to get professional help.

Will Sacha get listen to his daugter?

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 5.50pm.

