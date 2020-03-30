Holby City SPOILERS: Essie diagnosed with cancer as Sacha proposes

In this week's Holby City, Sacha plans to pop the question, but Essie is shocked when she learns her cancer has returned.

It was hinted in Holby City's spring trailer that Sacha is going to propose to Essie and his plan comes as soon as this week.

With Essie's ex-boyfriend Ben gone and the Isla situation seemingly sorted, it seems like it's the perfect time to pop the question to Essie.

Sacha soon lets Dom in on his secret but swears him to secrecy.

Dom learns Sacha's plan to propose to Essie (Credit: BBC Pictures)

After spending the last few weeks at each other's throats, Dom realises he doesn't want to see Essie celebrate her engagement without him.

He swallows his pride and wants to put the past behind them; meanwhile Sacha encourages Essie to do the same.

As they both accept their wrongdoings, they agree to bury the hatchet and move forward.

However, it's not long before Essie is hit with some devastating news.

Dom spots a tumour on Essie's scan (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Read More: This Morning viewers mock show for blunder during Davina McCall's appearance

Essie goes for her six-month check up. Not wanting Sacha to worry, she asks Dom to be by her side during her appointment.

But unfortunately, Dom spots a new tumour on the scan and breaks the news to Essie, who is understandably worried.

What's next for Essie?

It was revealed in the Holby City Spring trailer that Essie's cancer would return.

Fletch is also diagnosed with cancer this Spring (Credit: BBC.co.uk)

Read More: Coronation Street stars Julia Goulding and Sue Cleaver hang out with Daniel Brocklebank during lockdown

It was also revealed that Fletch would also be diagnosed with cancer, marking the beginning of a difficult few months as the pair face the life-changing news.

What is happening with Holby City amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Currently production of Holby City, along with sister show Casualty, has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the show's shoot three to four months in advance, weekly episodes will continue as normal.

Holby City airs Tuesdays on BBC One at 9pm. The next episode of Holby is tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 31).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!