Holby City spoilers reveal Dom is in horrific pain and ends up needing another operation. But will he be okay?

After an accident which saw a pole impale Dom’s abdomen, he was fitted with a stoma bag.

Recently Dom asked Sacha to perform a stoma reversal on him. Sacha managed to perform the surgery, however it looks like there’s some issues when Dom struggles with pain.

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, May 11) Dom assures Sacha that he’s recovering well from his most recent surgery.

He is desperate to go home, but Sacha warns him not to do too much too soon.

Sacha warns Dom to take it easy (Credit: BBC)

But Dom is concealing the fact he’s in agony.

Failing to listen to Sacha, Dom takes matters into his own hands, speaking another devastating chain of events which threatens to turn his world upside down.

Will Sacha notice Dom’s pain?

Holby City spoilers: Donna is fired

Meanwhile Donna leads the nurses in a protest outside of the hospital, determined to fight for better working conditions.

She has the support of Kylie, Louis and many others. But when it becomes clear her efforts are in vain, how far will Donna go?

Donna is fired (Credit: BBC)

When Hanssen gets wind of what Donna is doing, he fails to be moved by the nurses’ cause and makes his feelings known.

Hanssen publicly scolds Donna. Afterwards, he insists she pays the price for her actions and issues her with immediate dismissal.

Sacha comes to Donna for help

The news of Donna’s sacking circulates the ward, but she’s soon left in a difficult position.

Sacha goes to Donna for help (Credit: BBC)

Sacha comes to her and urges Donna to help him perform an emergency operation on D0m.

She chooses to prioritise her friend and agrees to help Sacha. But will this make things worse for her?

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 7.50pm.

