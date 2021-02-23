Holby City SPOILERS: Dom puts himself in HUGE danger after his accident

Holby City is on tonight (Tuesday, February 23) and spoilers reveal Dom makes a huge mistake as he is meant to be recovering.

Following the accident a few weeks ago, Dom needed life-changing surgery.

Holby City spoilers: Dom pushes himself too far

In tonight’s episode, Dom is frustrated when Ange stops him from being discharged from the hospital.

Determined to get back home, he persuades Sacha to help and he agrees. But soon Dom is putting himself in danger…

Dom wants to go home (Credit: BBC)

He is desperate to find out if he can still lead a normal life. A fragile Dom heads out on a date and begins drinking heavily.

Not wanting to reveal the truth about his stoma bag, Dom panics when things start to progress.

But he quickly begins to realise that he’s bleeding. Dom manages to make his way back to the hospital, but his condition deteriorates rapidly and he needs further surgery.

After undergoing more surgery, Dom takes his anger out on Sacha when he finds out what happened in the wake of his surgery.

Dom goes out on a date (Credit: BBC)

Sacha reveals that Dom was pulled from the car too early and Dom is furious.

He makes a major decision. Later Sacha and Ange are horrified to learn what Dom is planning. Can anyone change his mind?

Donna and Alex grow closer

Meanwhile Donna and Alex have been spending plenty of time together and it’s clear romance is blossoming between them both.

But patient Bobby Edwards has started to take an unhealthy interest in Donna since he arrived.

Alex make a shocking discovery

He has also been looking at newspaper clippings about Xavier’s death.

When a small remark arouses Alex’s suspicions, he realises there’s a connection between his brother Xavier and Bobby.

What could it be?

Sahira’s husband arrives

Sahira’s husband arrives (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Sahira gets a visit from her husband Rafi.

Are they ready to fix their relationship problems after Sahira was unfaithful?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 7.50pm.

