Holby City SPOILERS: Dom hits a new low as he blackmails his mum

Holby City spoilers reveal Dom blackmails Ange into helping with his stoma reversal. But will she go through with it?

Earlier this year, Dom got into a car accident which left him needing life-changing surgery.

Following the crash, Dom was left with a stoma bag after a pole impaled his abdomen. But he later discovered he was pulled from the car too early.

Dom is wanting stoma reversal surgery (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Holby City: EastEnders star Davood Ghadami joins cast

Last week, Dom booked an appointment with a clinic in Germany, thinking he found a surgeon who would perform the stoma reversal.

However the clinic pulled out at the last minute, leaving Dom devastated.

Later Dom asked Sacha to perform a stoma reversal surgery and he reluctantly agreed.

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, April 20) Dom faces another obstacle when he learns that someone else will need to be there for his unethical surgery to assist Sacha.

Will Ange go through with it? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Rochelle Humes on This Morning: How long is the host covering Holly Willoughy?

Desperate, Dom goes to his biological mum, Ange, and tells he about his plan.

He drops another bombshell and tells Ange that Sacha needs an assistant and she would be the perfect candidate.

But Ange is horrified and insists she cannot be involved in such a reckless procedure.

Holby City spoilers: Dom blackmails Ange

Dom is irritated that Ange won’t help with the procedure. But later he makes a discovery that could change everything.

Sacha agreed to perform the surgery (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Robyn on Tipping Point: Viewers gutted for tattooed beauty as she’s ‘robbed’ before final

After he realises Ange is having a fling with junior doctor Josh, Dom questions her own ethics and uses it to his advantage.

Determined to have the operation, Dom threatens to go to Max and tell her what’s going on if Ange doesn’t comply.

Will Ange go through with the procedure, or will Dom tell Max about her and Josh?

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 7.50pm.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.