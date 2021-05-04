Holby City spoilers reveal an investigation starts into Reyhan’s death. But could Henrik have been involved?

A few weeks ago, Henrik revealed to Sahira that her father Reyhan abused him as a child when he attended the boarding school that Reyhan taught at.

Sahira didn’t believe Henrik. But in last week’s episode (Tuesday, April 27) she was horrified to discover that her father Reyhan had been abusing her son, Abs.

Reyhan abused Henrik and Abs (Credit: BBC)

Later, Reyhan died in his hospital bed. But it becomes clear that his death wasn’t because of his illness.

Following Reyhan’s sudden death last week, the cause of his death comes into question.

Chloe soon realises all is not as it seems and raises the alarm. Soon the police are involved.

Chloe realises something isn’t right with Reyhan’s death (Credit: BBC)

The subsequent investigation puts both Henrik and Sahira in the firing line.

Henrik struggles to cope with his emotions in the wake of Reyhan’s death. But it soon becomes clear that he is the prime suspect for his murder.

When further truths come to light, a distraught Hanssen begins to self-harm.

Henrik struggles to deal with his emotions (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, as Sahira comes to terms with what’s happened, some further discoveries leave her with a devastating decision to make.

But who killed Reyhan?

Holby City spoilers: Sahira exit

Last week, Laila Rouass, who plays Sahira, revealed she will be leaving the show this week.

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday (April 30), she said: “My father’s just had cardiac arrest but they suspect all is not what it seems, that his death is actually suspicious, and that’s where it’s left this week.

Laila revealed Sahira will leave (Credit: BBC)

“Next week we find out if it was suspicious circumstances and if it is, who did it and it’s actually – can I tell you my news? It’s my last week on Holby next week.”

Panellist Linda Robson asked: “Can we just ask is it because you’re going to prison for murdering him?”

Laila laughed: “I can’t say! Trust you Linda.”

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 7.50pm.

