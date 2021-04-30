Holby City star Laila Rouass has announced she is leaving the BBC medical drama next week.

Laila, who first appeared in Holby as Sahira Shah in 2011, returned to the show earlier this year.

When Sahira’s father Reyhan was brought into the hospital, it was revealed he was Henrik’s teacher at boarding school. However he had sexually abused him when he was a child.

Reyhan abused Henrik and his grandson Abs, but he died in last week’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Henrik told Sahira he had been abused after discovering a young lad had recently accused Reyhan of abusing him.

In Tuesday’s episode (April 27) Sahria was horrified to discover Reyhan had been abusing her son Abs. But Reyhan later died in his hospital bed.

Today (Friday, April 30) Laila appeared on Loose Women to talk about the current storyline.

She said: “My father’s just had cardiac arrest but they suspect all is not what it seems, that his death is actually suspicious, and that’s where it’s left this week.

Sahira will be leaving the hospital (Credit: BBC)

“Next week we find out if it was suspicious circumstances and if it is, who did it and it’s actually – can I tell you my news? It’s my last week on Holby next week.”

Can I tell you my news? It’s my last week on Holby next week.

Panellist Linda Robson tried her luck and asked: “Can we just ask is it because you’re going to prison for murdering him?.

Laila laughed: “I can’t say! Trust you Linda.”

Holby City trailer

Recently Holby City released their spring trailer which reveals Chloe notices petechial haemorrhaging on Reyhan, suggesting he has been murdered.

As trailer goes on, viewers see Abs, Henrik and Sahira all struggling to process the news.

Reyhan’s death is suspicious. But who killed him? (Credit: BBC)

But who could be behind Reyhan’s murder?

Could it be Henrik? Or has Sahira killed her father to get revenge on him for abusing Abs?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 7.50pm.

