Rapper charged with manslaughter of Holby City star John Michie's daughter can appeal

John Michie, star of Holby City, is due fresh heartache after the devastating death of his daughter in September 2017.

The rapper charged with the manslaughter of John's daughter Louella Fletcher-Michie has been told he can now appeal against the verdict.

John Michie plays Guy Self in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Ceon Broughton filmed Louella as she died from the world's first known fatal overdose of 2C-P at the Bestival music festival, the night before her 25th birthday.

Ceon, Louella's boyfriend at the time, was also the one who gave her the hallucinogenic drug.

Her body was found in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset.

In court, Ceon insisted he thought she was having a bad trip and didn't realise she was dying.

The 31-year-old was jailed for eight and a half years in March last year over the accidental death of the promising young actress.

The Court of Appeal has now said he can challenge his conviction one year on, according to The Sun Online.

Ceon Broughton attending an event just months before the death of girlfriend Louella (Credit: Splash)

During his trial, the prosecution said Ceon had failed to take "reasonable" steps to seek medical help for Louella, who was 24 at the time of her death.

Winchester crown court heard how Ceon did little to help her for six hours as he feared being found to be in breach of a suspended jail term.

Holby City star John Michie said at the time that his grieving family were "broken".

In a victim impact statement read out by the actor, he said: "I wake up every morning to face life starting again without Louella, our daughter, our sister, our friend, our family now broken."

He continued: "And for what? It makes no sense, our beautiful Louella should still be with us on any measure of humanity."

He continued: "No more yoga with my daughter, no more running around the outside of the Arsenal stadium with my daughter. Her life was cruelly cut short. Our lives forever diminished. She was wise beyond her years and trusting, too trusting it seems."

The Michie family pictured in 2015 (Credit: Splash)

Louella's mum Carol said: "On the outside we all look much the same as we did before, but inside our hearts and souls have been ripped out, trampled on and stuffed back in.

"Like losing a limb, waking up every day to face this new reality, having to learn to live with this for the rest of our lives."

She finished: "There are no winners. We don't think Ceon is evil. He was stupid, massively selfish and he lied. My hope is that he has learned that truth is all we have ever really got."

A medical expert had previously revealed Louella had a 90 per cent change of survival had she got the help she needed early enough.

