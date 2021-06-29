Holby City viewers are predicting that Jeni is grooming Evie and that she is a human trafficker.

Jeni was introduced last month and appeared to be a potential new love interest for Fletch.

A few weeks ago, Jeni showed her nasty side. A young woman came in to the hospital with a dislocated shoulder, claiming it was an old netball injury.

Outside the hospital, the young girl and Jeni caught sight of each other and it was clear they knew each other.

She was later free to go, but she received a call from Jeni telling her to leave the ward and exit the building.

Later Jeni had a chat with Fletch about Evie and after he left the girl approached Jenny asking who Evie is.

Jeni warned her she’d have more that a dislocated shoulder to worry about if she came to the hospital again.

Meanwhile Fletch was left panicked when his daughter Evie ran off with Andrei.

Later they were both admitted into Holby with stab wounds, but they both survived.

Realising Evie would never be safe with her troubled boyfriend around, Fletch arranged for Andrei to be rehoused elsewhere.

Holby City: Jeni is grooming Evie for human trafficking, viewers predict

In yesterday’s episode (Monday, June 28) Evie became distanced from Fletch and Jeni quickly stepped in to be there for the teenager.

When Evie turned up to work late, Jeni was quick to try and help her. Evie told Jeni about her dad not liking that she was going out drinking and Jeni explained that her dad was the same.

Soon Evie confided in Jeni about a distressing experience she had with one of the hospital porters, Luke, when she went for a drink with him.

Later Jeni confronted Luke and she told Evie if she’s ever in a situation like that again, she should call her.

Jeni continued to try and get between her and Fletch, telling her that she’s the only one who understands her.

However fans have started to think that Jeni is a human trafficker and has targeted Evie.

Think she's a human trafficker (hence why she spirited Andrei away from social care) — Daniel_Bevis 🎨🌈 (@Daniel_Bevis) June 28, 2021

Jeni is such a creep. I'm starting to wonder if the theories about her grooming Evie are right. #HolbyCity — Annie 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇪🇺 | Henrik Hanssen lovebot (@annief3051) June 28, 2021

Holby City continues tonight (June 28) at 7.20pm on BBC One.

