Holby City fans are convinced Henrik Hanssen was sexually abused as a child by Sahira’s father Reyhan Shah.

In last night’s episode of the drama (Tuesday, March 2) Reyhan came into the hospital as he had a bad liver.

However as soon as Henrik saw him, his reaction was odd.

Reyhan is Sahira’s father (Credit: BBC)

It was soon mentioned that Reyhan had taught Henrik’s son Fredrik.

Soon Hanssen tried to avoid operating on Reyhan but Sahira forced him to do it when she started the procedure herself, forcing Henrik to take over.

However it started to become more and more clear something wasn’t right as Henrik began to shake.

Later, Sahira apologised to Henrik for getting him to operate saying she didn’t realise how close he and her dad were.

Henrik was taught by Reyhan. But is there bad history there? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: The Taylor family heartbroken after shock death

When Fletch questioned this, Sahira revealed although her dad taught Fredrik briefly, it was Henrik who was his “star pupil.”

Holby City: What happened with Henrik and Reyhan?

Towards the end of the episode, Hassen had a conversation with Reyhan. When he questioned why Henrik took Fredrik out of school he said he was been protecting his son.

When Reyhan questioned what he was protecting him from, Henrik responded: “You know what from.”

But Reyhan said: “Henrik, you were always my special boy.”

Fans are convinced Reyhan abused Henrik (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Marcella on ITV: Five burning questions we have after the series three finale

He reached out his hand but Henrik walked off.

After shutting himself in a room, Henrik broke down in tears. This left viewers convinced he had been sexually abused by Reyhan.

I've got a very bad feeling Henrik was sexually abused by that male teacher at school. That's why seeing him again has made him scarred for life but we'll find out next week whether or not that's the case! #HolbyCity https://t.co/2oRBY3ctSN — Marie-Clare 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@MarieClare_) March 3, 2021

#HolbyCity Henrik abused at the hands of his tutor? 😱😱😱🤯 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) March 2, 2021

Aww no! Poor Henrik 💔 I didn’t expect a sexual abuse storyline to surface #HolbyCity — Sophie Chapman 🧠🌼 (@Sophie_C_Chap) March 2, 2021

I wonder if that old man abused Henrik or something that’s why he’s been weird #HolbyCity — Amanda Louise (@AmandaLooLah) March 2, 2021

Okay… He definitely abused Henrik… No wonder he didn't want to treat him… #HolbyCity — Chloe Derbyshire (@ChloeDerby1) March 2, 2021

So Sahira’s father abused Henrik then. #HolbyCity — Aaron Richardson (@AaronLR1991) March 2, 2021

What’s coming up next?

Next week’s Holby City episode will see Henrik try to protect Sahira.

He definitely abused Henrik.

Meanwhile as Lucky prepares for her last day, Chloe gets closer to catching Cameron. Will she discover the truth?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 7.50pm.

Did you watch last night’s Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.