Holby City fans enraged to learn what’s replacing it

Holby City fans have been left furious after finding out what will be taking the BBC medical drama’s time slot next Tuesday (April 5).

Last night, Holby City came to an end after 23 years on the end, leaving many fans devastated.

Holby City fans enraged as time slot is replaced by Masterchef

However when fans found out Masterchef will be taking Holby’s place in the meantime they were far from happy.

One irate viewer pointed out the BBC’s promise to ‘reshape the drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country’ – before pointing out the decision to show yet more MasterChef.

You’d think with axing #HolbyCity that they would be ready to “reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country” with something very special to replace it next week, but what are we getting? Yet ANOTHER episode of bloody Masterchef! — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) March 30, 2022

A second wrote: “So instead of Holby City next Tuesday, we get [bleep] Masterchef. Nice one BBC. Great job.”

So instead of #HolbyCity next Tuesday, we get f***ing MasterChef 🤬 Nice one BBC. Great job. — Craig Barker (@ChewBarker78) March 30, 2022

Another pointed out Holby was taken off air so the BBC could ‘make room for new opportunities’ and ‘make more programmes across the UK’ before expressing they were ‘underwhelmed’ that the put Masterchef on instead.

So @BBC took #HolbyCity off air "to make room for new opportunities" & "make more programmes across the UK" so what’s next Tuesday's exciting replacement? Masterchef!!

Wow – totally underwhelmed!

Thanks for nothing @BBC — Dawn Knight (@busydawn) March 29, 2022

Another added they think Casualty should have been axed instead, writing: “Why BBC? Makes no sense to take it off. We know have Masterchef instead next week. Thrilling! Why no Casualty? It’s nowhere near as good as Holby.”

#HolbyCity @BBC Why BBC? Makes no sense to take it off. We now have Masterchef instead next week. Thrilling! Why not Casualty? It’s nowhere near as good as Holby. — Kate Williams (@KeanlyBlue) March 29, 2022

While one viewers said they are now switching over to ITV on Tuesdays.

So next week at this time it's bloomin masterchef. Well i wont be watching it. Itv for me now Tuesdays #HolbyCity — Shirleyannecook (@ShirleyaCook) March 29, 2022

Read more: RANKED! The best Holby City characters of all time

What is on next Tuesday night?

Next Tuesday night, EastEnders is on from 7.30pm until 8pm.

Masterchef will follow at 8pm for an hour.

Holby City came to an end but fans are devastated (Credit: BBC)

Why did Holby City come to an end?

Last year it was announced that Holby would be coming to an end in March 2022.

The statement read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

It was revealed the BBC’s decision to end the show was to explore ways to better represent the entirety of the UK.

The statement continued: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

“Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

Waterloo Road is coming back (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road’s return

Shortly after Holby City’s cancellation was announced, the BBC revealed they would be bringing back the school drama Waterloo Road.

The original show was set in Rochdale and moved to Scotland in the later series.

However the revival series will now be filmed and set in Greater Manchester.

Read more: Holby City review: Why this was the perfect way to end the show

Are you sad that Holby is finished? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.