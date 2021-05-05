Holby City viewers have criticised the BBC for not showing a trigger warning ahead of a distressing scene last night (May 4).

On Tuesday’s instalment of the medical drama, Henrik Hanssen was seen self-harming following abuser Reyhan’s death.

Reyhan suddenly passed just hours after being admitted to hospital, raising suspicions over how he died.

Holby City viewers watched on as Henrik Hanssen began to self-harm (Credit: BBC)

At the end of the episode, viewers watched on as Henrik began to self-harm.

The BBC did issue a brief message on Twitter over the scene – but some believed that wasn’t enough.

Alongside a link to a support website, the show tweeted: “If you need help and support with issues around abuse and self-harm, please visit our website.”

How did Holby City fans react?

The post was met to a number of comments from fans.

One urged: “Why has this episode not got a ‘scenes viewers may find distressing parental lock’ thingy? This last scene was very traumatic and upsetting/distressing.

“Please do something about this urgently!”

In addition, a second shared: “I agree with this.”

Furthermore, a third said: “I have been over 7 years clean from self harming and I found that so tough to watch. I had to look away. But thank you for bringing awareness to it!”

A fourth complained: “I only hope they don’t draw this story out and Hanssen gets the support he needs ASAP. Uncomfortable viewing.”

I had to look away

Meanwhile, others praised the show for shedding light on the subject.

One tweeted: “These are real things that survivors of abuse experience and showing someone in his position experiencing them may help others.”

Another penned: “Noooo Hanssen!! This was so hard to watch. But men do self harm in real life.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Sahira initially didn’t believe Henrik’s abuse claims (Credit BBC)

Did Henrik kill Reyhan on the BBC show?

A few weeks ago, Henrik revealed to Sahira Shah that her father Reyhan abused him as a child when he attended the boarding school that Reyhan taught at.

However, Sahira didn’t believe Henrik.

During last week’s episode (Tuesday, April 27), Sahira was left horrified to discover that her father Reyhan had been abusing her son.

Reyhan later died in his hospital bed, which raised concerns amongst the staff.

The police were soon involved, which put Henrik and Sahira in the firing line.

Meanwhile, Hanssen was preparing to give evidence about his own abuse by Reyhan when he was a child.

