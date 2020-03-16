Holby City and Casualty set for crossover as Fletch and Charlie Fairhead clash

Sister shows Holby City and Casualty are set for another crossover episode as Fletch and Charlie Fairhead lock horns.

Popular Holby character Fletch will be popping up in the next episode of Casualty as he's asked to advise on Charlie's mental wellbeing.

Charlie, who is a nursing manager at the hospital, recently returned to work just weeks after his wife Duffy died.

Fletch will make an appearance in Casualty (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Since losing Duffy he's not been himself and is reluctant to carry out his duties.

Worried, Charlie's colleague Jacob Master tipped off Fletch in the latest episode (Saturday, March 14) and Fletch soon arranges a meeting with Charlie to discuss recent events.

Jacob reported Charlie to Fletch (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Although Fletch promises Jacob that he will give Charlie the support he requires to cope with the loss of his wife, the meeting will have bad consequences when Charlie realises a member of his team reported him.

When Fletch accidentally let slip that someone has complained, Charlie believes he's being used as a scapegoat for department mistakes due to being an understaffed and overworked department.

Furious about his discussion with Fletch, Charlie storms out into the reception and singles out Jade.

Charlie takes his anger out on Jade (Credit: BBC Pictures)

He soon lets out his anger at a confused Jade, throwing hurtful insults at her.

Unable to let Jade take the backlash for his actions, Jacob steps in and reveals the truth to Charlie. But how will he react?

This isn't the first time the sister shows, which are set in the same hospital, have crossed over.

Back in January, Casualty nurse Marty Kirkby made an appearance as he tried to help his cousin Kian Madani.

Do you enjoy Holby and Casualty crossovers?

Casualty airs at 9:15pm on Saturday nights on BBC One. Holby City airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on BBC One.

