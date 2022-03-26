Holby City to Benidorm: Shows that should NEVER have been axed

Holby City comes to an end next week despite tens of thousands of viewers demanding the BBC save it.

But the medical drama isn’t the only show that should never have been axed.

There’s a long list of shows that should still be on the air – and here are five of them.

Footballers’ Wives

It’s hard to over-estimate just how big Footballers’ Wives was when it aired.

Millions tuned in each week to watch Tanya Turner’s latest scheming and the outlandish plots that shocked us all.

They made WAGs the focus and showed the reality – or not – of what happens behind the scenes at a major football club.

Tragically the show ended on a Comic Relief cliffhanger with everyone being blown up as Tanya lit up.

There have long been rumours of a return, but so far they have come to nothing.

Coach Trip

If there’s one thing worse than axing a great show – it’s axing it and then bringing it back mangled.

The Channel 4 teatime competition is iconic.

It had more scheming than Game of Thrones, more dramatic confrontations than Line of Duty and the sheer brilliance of Brendan in a fury with his red and yellow cards.

The genius of the show that it would pit two pensioners from Clacton against two teenagers from Edinburgh and let feuds fly. It was perfect.

And then the channel axed it, brought it back, moved it to E4 and tried to youth it up.

The original must return and it must be on at teatime on Channel 4.

Benidorm

After ten years, eleven series and a lot of laughs ITV made the truly bizarre decision to cancel Benidorm.

It brought in killer ratings and introduced the nation to the likes of perma-tanned Madge, Joyce Temple-Savage and swingers Don and Jacqueline.

Viewers would have watched new holidaymakers visiting the Solana for years to come, had they the chance.

But ITV bosses decided to axe it in one of the most ridiculous decisions ever.

Neighbours

It hasn’t even finished production yet but how can any list of shows cancelled before their time not include Neighbours?

The Aussie soap that could regularly bring in more than a million viewers a day for Channel 5.

Unfortunately after 37 years that wasn’t enough to break even and so the plug was pulled.

It will bow out in the summer – but it will be a crying shame and a decision that soap fans won’t forget quickly.

Bad Girls

Every generation needs its prison drama and Bad Girls was the ultimate.

Forget TENKO, forget Prisoner Cell Block H – give us G-Wing and Yvonne Atkins and we’re happy.

It brought drama, crime, intrigue and a crossover with Footballers’ Wives. What more could you want?

If nothing else it gave former soap stars something to do for a year after leaving their roles.

And who can’t support that?

