Andrew Scott plays a prominent role in the second series of His Dark Materials, which starts on Sunday (November 8 2020).

The Irish actor was glimpsed briefly in the first series, but he were told very little about his character.

So who does Andrew Scott play in His Dark Materials? And where have we seen him before? All your questions answered!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from His Dark Materials series two***

Fleabag’s ‘Hot Priest’ Andrew Scott plays Colonel John Parry in His Dark Materials (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Life on BBC One: Will there be a second series?

Who is Andrew Scott?

Andrew Scott is a Dublin-born actor, famous for his work on stage and on screen.

Growing up in Ireland, he starred in a number of commercials as a child.

At 17, he was chosen to star in his first professional role in the 1995 Irish film Korea.

Since then, he has starred in dozens of TV productions and films, most notably BBC One’s Sherlock.

Who does Andrew Scott play in His Dark Materials?

Andrew plays Colonel John Parry, an explorer who was lost in Alaksa, leaving a wife and a child.

His son Will Parry plays a very important role in His Dark Materials.

Andrew’s character made a brief appearance in the first series of His Dark Materials on BBC One.

Fans of Philip Pullman’s books will know he also goes by the names Jopari and Stanislaus Grumman.

John Parry will become a key character as Lyra and Will’s journey progresses.

Andrew Scott’s Colonel Parry with his Daemon in His Dark Materials (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Sheridan Smith brand new drama No Return on ITV: When does it start?

What else has he been in?

Andrew Scott acted for years – including small parts in HBO drama Band of Brothers and 1998 film Saving Private Ryan – before landing his infamous role in BBC One’s Sherlock.

In 2010, Andrew appeared in the hugely popular series as Sherlock Holmes’ nemesis Moriarty.

He starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Sherlock, and Martin Freeman’s Dr John Watson.

In 2015, he played ‘C’ in James Bond film Spectre.

Andrew went on to play Hamlet in the 2018 TV movie of the same name.

In 2019, he was cast as the ‘Hot Priest‘ in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy Fleabag.

In His Dark Materials, writer and actress Phoebe is ‘reunited’ with Andrew onscreen as she voices his Daemon – a female osprey named Sayan Kötör.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Andrew Scott’s ‘Hot Priest’ in Fleabag (Credit: BBC One)

Where is he from?

Andrew Scott was born October 21 1976 in Dublin, the son of Nora and Jim Scott.

His mother was an art teacher, and his father worked at an employment agency.

He has an older sister, Sarah, and a younger sister, Hannah.

How old is Andrew Scott?

Andrew Scott is 44 years old.

He has been acting since he was a child.

Is he in a relationship?

Andrew is gay and in a relationship.

Speaking to Red Magazine in 2015, he revealed he has a long term partner but seemed to suggest he wasn’t interested in marriage.

In November 2013, he said: “Mercifully, these days people don’t see being gay as a character flaw. But nor is it a virtue, like kindness. Or a talent, like playing the banjo. It’s just a fact.

“Of course, it’s part of my make-up, but I don’t want to trade on it.”

Andrew was ranked at No. 22 on The Independent’s Rainbow List 2014.

To read a recap of the first series of His Dark Materials, click here.

His Dark Materials airs on BBC One on Sundays after the Strictly results, and is available to watch on iPlayer.

Are you excited about the second series of His Dark Materials on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.