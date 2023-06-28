Hijack review on Apple TV+: Idris Elba’s new thriller is Luther on a plane – and I’m here for it!

Idris Elba’s new thriller Hijack has landed on Apple TV+ and it’s one HELL of a ride – here’s my review.

The seven-episode drama follows a plane flying from Dubai to London, which is hijacked by a menacing gang during the flight. While those on board try to stay calm and fight for their lives, authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller which sees Idris Elba’s character Sam Nelson step forward to negotiate. Desperate to be reunited with his estranged wife and son, Sam will do anything to arrive in London safely.

But his high-risk strategy could be his undoing…

Here’s my (rather excitable) review of Hijack on Apple TV+.

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson in Hijack on Apple TV+

Hijack review on Apple TV+

Hijack is great for many reasons, not least because it preys on all of our worst fears – something going wrong on a flight. While it may seem preposterous, it certainly isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. I would quote examples, but it’s too terrifyingly grim.

Hijack manages to tick several human phobias – flying, claustrophobia, armed criminals, sitting next to someone with body odour – which is what makes it such a simple, but successful plot device.

In the opening minutes of the first episode, the tension is palpable as the flight takes off. I mean there’s a clue in the name, so I knew something bad was coming.

Almost as soon as the plane is in flight, a group of gun-wielding passengers with evil in their eyes announce they are hijacking the plane. At this point, I won’t spoil it for you by revealing why.

If you wanted to dig deep, I’m sure there are plot-holes galore – not least how they all got their guns on the plane – but sometimes I just want to suspend disbelief and enjoy the journey.

The first two episodes – which stream from Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – are tense, exciting and hair-raising. And that’s exactly how I want my thrillers to be.

I guarantee it’ll be a struggle to wait one whole week for the new episodes which will follow every Wednesday until August 02.

Idris Elba is pure class as hero Sam Nelson

Honestly, I could watch Idris Elba watching paint dry. That face! That furrowed brow! And he’s brilliant as Sam Nelson in this gripping series. Sam is an accomplished negotiator in the business world (of course he is!) who needs to step up and use all his wit to try and save the lives of the passengers on the plane.

And he has everything to lose – not least, his estranged wife in London, who he is desperate to win back. We’re rooting for Sam from the minute he walks on the plane, and that’s the sign of a good hero.

As well as Idris putting in his most convincing audition for James Bond yet, the cast of the series is unbelievably good. There are more famous faces on board than a series of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall plays a harassed mum, while Peaky Blinders’ Kate Phillips stars as a flight attendant who has a dangerous secret. The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi, Mad Dogs star Max Beesley, and Keeping Faith’s Eve Myles also star.

Meanwhile, EastEnders’ James Burrows pops up, as does Andor’s Ben Miles, who plays the pilot, and Time’s Jack McMullen.

Utopia’s Neil Maskell is brilliantly threatening as hijacker Stuart, while Waking the Dead’s Holly Aird sums up everyone’s fear as hysterical passenger Amanda. Part of the fun is spotting all the stars!

Keeping Faith’s Eve Myles as Alice Sinclair in Hijack (Credit: Apple TV+)

Hijack review Apple TV+ – Don’t listen to the TV snobs, this is as thrilling as TV gets

Hijack does exactly what it promises – it’s thrilling, tense and has a cast to die for (literally). So don’t listen to the critic snobs who have called it “daft”, “preposterous”, and “absurd”.

The new Apple TV+ series is like Luther on a plane, and it’s the perfect antidote after a boring day at work. Imagine a sprinkle of Jack Bauer from 24, with a dash of Bryan Mills from Taken, and the sex appeal of James Bond and you’re close to imagining the appeal of Sam Nelson’s hero.

The drama unfolds perfectly, with suspense building slowly, interspersed with scenes from back home – where none of the people on the ground really know what’s happening above them.

You’re going to want to binge this, so you might want to wait until all seven episodes are on Apple TV+ – if you can wait that long and avoid spoilers!

Hijack starring Idris Elba starts on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 18, 2023 with two episodes. New episodes follow every Wednesday until August 02.

