Hermione Norris guests in Doc Martin, and it’s not the first time she’s starred opposite Martin Clunes!

Cold Feet fans may have spotted Hermione Norris in the last ever series of Doc Martin.

Hermione Norris appeared for the first time in episode 4, when she took on the role of Doc Martin’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Trent who surprises him with a visit.

But this isn’t the first time Hermione Norris has starred alongside Martin Clunes!

So who is Hermione and what other ITV drama has the pair been in together before?

Hermione Norris is best known for playing Karen in Cold Feet (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Hermione Norris famous for?

Hermione Norris is a British actress who developed a talent and passion for acting from a young age.

The star attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in the 1980s, before she took on small roles in theatre and television.

Her TV debut came in The Men’s Room in 1991, where she starred as Billy Nighy’s daughter.

Since then, Hermione went on to become one of the most recognisable TV actresses in the country!

In 1996, the actress rose to fame playing Karen Marsden in the comedy drama Cold Feet.

Karen was a mother-of-three who worked hard as a publishing editor, but felt trapped in her toxic relationship with her husband David.

After coming close to having an affair multiple times, the couple eventually decided to divorce in series five.

The actress was later nominated for a British Comedy Award for her role in the series in 2001.

Who plays Sophie Trent in Doc Martin?

Hermione Norris surprised us all with a guest appearance in Doc Martin series 10 episode 4, and will reprise the role in episode 6.

The actress played Doc Martin’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Trent.

Sophie and Martin were at medical school together before she went on to become a consultant.

In episode 4, Sophie unexpectedly showed up at Portwenn to meet the grumpy doctor and invited Martin to talk at Imperial College in London about one of his papers.

She’ll re-appear as Sophie Trent in episode 6 (Wednesday October 12 2022) of Doc Martin.

Cold Feet legend Hermione Norris guest stars as Doctor Sophie Trent in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Have Hermione Norris and Martin Clunes worked together before?

Doc Martin wasn’t the first time Hermione and Martin Clunes have starred alongside each other.

The pair have also played husband and wife in the ITV drama A Mother’s Son.

In the series, Hermione plays Rosie, a divorced mother of two, who suspected that her son could be the killer of a murdered teenage girl.

Martin Clunes played her husband Ben, who helped Rosie investigate whether her son was actually the murderer.

From reading her son’s messages to testing a sample of blood they found on a pair of trainers, the pair went through great lengths to find out the truth behind the young girl’s death.

Is Hermione Norris married?

Hermione Norris started dating Wire in the Blood writer Simon Wheeler in 2002.

The pair then went on to marry in the Tower of London that same year.

Hermione and Simon are still happily married, and have two children, Wilf and Hero.

Talking about marriage, Hermione told Express: “Marriage is finding somebody who you can raise a family with, grow old with and who you want to come home to.

“It sounds a bit of a passion killer, but it’s true!

“It’s hard raising a family so you need someone who you can trust to do it with.”

Hermione Norris also appeared in the ITV drama Innocents (Credit: Cover Images)

How old is Doc Martin guest star Hermione Norris?

Hermione Norris was born on 5 December 1966.

This means that the talented actress is currently 55-years-old.

How much is Hermione Norris worth?

According to My Celebrity Bio, Hermione Norris has amassed a hefty sum since her success on Cold Feet.

The actress’ estimated net worth is between £1 million to £12 million.

Hermione Norris returns as Doc Martin’s ex in episode 6 (Credit: ITV1)

What has Doc Martin guest star Hermione Norris been in?

As well as her role in Cold Feet, the actress has enjoyed many other big roles.

Hermione went on to join the cast of Wire in the Blood opposite Robson Green.

She stayed in the crime drama for three years.

She then appeared in the BBC drama Spooks alongside Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicola Walker.

Hermione is also known for starring in ITV’s Innocent, where she played Alice, the sister of a woman who was thought to have been murdered by her husband.

The actress has also played the role of Vivien Lake in BBC One’s Luther, and Jo Cummings-Browne in Agatha Raisin.

She also played Cate Walford in the TV series Between Two Worlds in 2020.

Why did Hermione Norris leave Wire in the Blood?

Hermione Norris played DCI Carol Jordan in the ITV drama Wire in the Blood.

Carol Jordan was a Detective Chief Inspector, who became the unlikely partner to psychologist Dr. Tony Hill, as they tracked down serial killers together.

However, it came as a shock to fans when the star left the series in 2009.

Carol Jordan was written out of Wire in the Blood, when Dr Tony Hill was away from the force.

Due to his absence, the Bradfield police force moved, and so did Carol.

In season four, we then saw Detective Alex Fielding, played by Simone Lahbib, replace her.

In reality, Hermione had decided to leave the show.

Read more: Doc Martin fans all make same complaint as series 10 begins

Doc Martin series 10 continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

What did you think of Hermione Norris’ appearance in Doc Martin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.