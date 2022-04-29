The ever brilliant Alison Steadman leads the cast of BBC One comedy Here We Go, and is joined by some other very recognisable faces.

After the success of the 2020 show Pandemonium, the BBC gave the cast and crew their very own six-part series.

The name of Tom Basden’s comedy has changed to Here We Go, but everything else is the same.

So who’s in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One?

Alison Steadman stars as Sue Jessop in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Who does Alison Steadman play in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One?

The cast of sitcom Here We Go on BBC One is comedy gold, with TV ledge Alison the main draw in a long line of talent.

She plays Sue Jessop, the grandmother of the Jessop family – and not quite as doddery as you might think (actually sharp as a tack).

Mostly, she likes feeding her son Paul with cake, fudge, or basically anything that could induce a heart attack.

The TV legend is in her element as Paul’s cake-pushing mum Sue Jessop, the well-meaning grandparent.

We know Alison can nail comedy – just look at her performances as Pam Shipman in Gavin & Stacey and Betty Simpson in Fat Friends.

But the 75-year-old recently proved she can play a cold, hard bitch as company boss Anita Jenkins in Rules of the Game.

Of course, Alison is perhaps best known for her role as Wendy in the Mike Leigh film Life is Sweet in 1990, and Mrs Bennet in the popular 1995 series of Pride and Prejudice.

She’s appeared in hit dramas The Singing Detective, The Syndicate and Orphan Black.

Alison was also heartbreakingly good as cuckolded woman Gail Reynolds in Life.

However, she’s best known for her comedy roles in the likes of Boomers, The Worst Week of my Life, and Adrian Mole: The Cappucino Years.

Katherine Parkinson as Rachel Jessop in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Here We Go cast on BBC One: Katherine Parkinson plays Rachel

Meanwhile, actress Katherine Parkinson, 44, plays mum Rachel Jessop who is always trying to remain positive.

She is perhaps most famous for her role as Jen Barber in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd.

Katherine played Pauline Lamb in three series of Doc Martin, from 2005 to 2009, as well as playing it straight in three series of Humans.

She portrayed Rachel Stein in the Maggie Gyllenhaal drama The Honourable Woman, and Caroline in Defending the Guilty.

Most recently, she’s starred as Nell in The Nan Movie, Lauren in Spreadsheet, and Kat Gaitskill in Hitmen.

Oh, and Malteser fans might recognise her from the chocolate adverts which she starred in with Amanda Abbington in the mid-2000s.

The on-screen double act saw the two women eating the round, chocolate-covered treats and complaining they weren’t naughty enough…

Here We Go cast: Jim Howick portrays Paul Jessop (Credit: BBC One)

Jim Howick stars as Paul Jessop in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One

Jim Howick, 42, portrays dad of the family Paul Jessop in the likeable TV sitcom Here We Go.

Actor Jim Howick recently went serious as a cop in Hollington Drive.

But he’s definitely best known for his comedy roles.

Jim has been on our TV screens since 1997, when he played various characters in the comedy sketch show The Armstrong and Miller Show.

As well as portraying many comedy characters in the likes of Mutual Friends, Comedy Showcase and The Kevin Bishop Show, he’s also appeared in the film Hellboy as Corporal Matlin.

Jim portrayed Thundermonkey in the totally underrated comedy show No Heroics, Anthony in Reggie Perrin, Gerry in Babylon and Gerard Matthew in Peep Show.

From 2003 to 2015, he played various characters in Horrible Histories, and has also popped up in Inside No. 9, The Aliens, and Stag.

Most recently, he is known for his role as Pat Butcher in Ghosts, and Colin Hendricks in Sex Education.

Along with the five other members of the Horrible Histories cast, Jim Howick is also the co-creator, co-writer and co-star of Yonderland, an eight-part family fantasy comedy series that premiered on Sky One in 2013.

It’s not all about the laughs, though.

In 2017, Jim played convicted rapist Aaron Mayford in two episodes of Broadchurch series three.

Tom Basden, who created and wrote the comedy, stars as Robin in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

After Life star Tom Basden plays Robin in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One

Writer Tom Basden – who also penned Plebs – plays Robin Hankey, Rachel’s uncool brother.

Of course, Netflix subscribers fans will know Tom for his role of Tony’s long-suffering brother-in-law Matt in After Life.

In fact, Tom has often worked alongside Ricky Gervais.

He’s appeared in Derek, The Return of Brent, and David Brent: Life on the Road.

Tom, 41, played a variety of comedic roles in the comedy series Star Stories – including Midge Ure and Steven Spielberg – as well as the Armstrong and Miller Show.

He’s played Noel in The Wrong Mans, Dan Shepherd in W1A, and John in Quacks.

Tom has even popped up as Jeremy Corbyn in The Windsors.

As well as writing Plebs, he also starred in the series as Aurelius.

Tori Allen-Martin stars as Cherry Lee-Dixon in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Cherry Lee-Dixon in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One?

Writer and actress Tori Allen-Martin stars as high-maintenance Cherry Lee-Dixon in the cast of Here We Go on BBC One.

She played Robin’s fiancée in Pandemonium, although the fictional pair split up during the pandemic.

Tori has been on our TV screens ever since 2018, when she played Sandra Rayworth in the excellent ITV drama Unforgotten.

She went on to play Libby in the TV series Pure in 2019, and popped up as Lena in Back to Life in 2021.

Tori played TDC Billie Fitzgerald in London Kills from 2019 t0 2022.

Freya Parks as Amy Jessop in the cast of Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Amy Jessop?

Relative newcomer Freya Parks plays daughter Amy Jessop in the family comedy.

Amy is the eldest Jessop sibling and has an on-off relationship with girlfriend Maya as they navigate university.

Actress Freya’s first professional role was as Etty Darwin in the 2009 film Creation.

Her subsequent film roles have included the role of Helen Burns in Jane Eyre, and a barmaid in Les Miserables.

Freya also played the lead role in Bliss!

More recently, she portrayed Claire Baker in School’s Out Forever, Niusia in Love Gets a Room, and will soon appear as Hester in The School for Good and Evil.

Mica Ricketts plays Maya Hughes in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Here We Go cast on BBC One: Who plays Maya Hughes?

Mica Ricketts plays Maya Hughes, the one-off girlfriend of Amy Jessop.

In Pandemonium, the pair formed their own bubble during lockdown, but agreed to go their separate ways when they started university.

Actress Mica Ricketts has been on our TV screens ever since 2020, when she first appeared as Liza Conney in an episode of Vera.

The same year, she played Leanne in Bulletproof, Tanya Bechamel in Shepherd’s Delight, and Amber in As Dead as it Get.

She’s also played Selina Barnett in one episode of Doctors.

Her next big role after Here We Go will be that of Hannah in the upcoming TV series Best Interests.

Jude Collie joins the cast of Here We Go as Sam Jessop (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Sam Jessop in Here We Go?

Jude Collie plays Sam Jessop, replacing Jack Christou who played the role in Pandemonium.

Here We Go is all told from the point of view of youngest son Sam’s camcorder.

Actor Jude played a young John Connor in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate.

He also played a young John Wayne in the TV series documentary Autopsy: The Last Hours of…

His role as Sam is arguably his most significant to date.

Here We Go starts on Friday April 29 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC One. The series will be available that night as a boxset too.

