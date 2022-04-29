Here We Go returns for a full series on BBC One after its successful pilot Pandemonium in 2020 – and the new episodes are very welcome indeed!

In a time of disappointing dramas – Anatomy of a Scandal, you know who you are – and lacklustre comedies, Here We Go gets it right.

Hallelujah, sisters!

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, with TV ledge Alison the main draw in a long line of talent.

Watching it is basically a no-brainer…

Here’s everything you need to know about Here We Go on BBC One, including how many episodes is it and how to watch the pilot.

Here We Go returns with its cast of extremely talented actors (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Other Aussie reality shows to explore on E4

What is Here We Go on BBC One about?

All hail the Jessops – the most relatable TV family since the Brockmans in Outnumbered.

This new comedy is an entirely fictitious account of life in a 2:4 family, but it could be an insight into any of your lives.

Here We Go pokes good-natured fun at the chaos of family life – all told from the point of view of youngest son Sam’s camcorder.

In episode one, Paul Jessop gives wife Rachel a family voucher for Jungle World adventure park which is valid for six months.

Just before it reaches its expiry date, the Jessops finally attempt to use it – with minutes to spare.

Comedy gold comes from their neighbour’s dog who they end up taking along too.

The pooch is called Lord Sugar, and when he goes wild in the park, we dare you not to laugh out loud as the family are forced to call out ‘Lord Sugar’ in an attempt to find him.

Okay, so it’s not subtle, but it’s funny – and we’re HERE for that right now!

How can I watch the pilot of Here We Go?

Writer Tom Basden – perhaps better known as long-suffering Matt in After Life – originally created the show as a 2020 Comedy Playhouse called Pandemonium.

The pilot Pandemonium aired on BBC on December 30 2020 – after a pretty miserable year of Covid and lockdowns.

The 30-minute nugget of good-natured fun followed the Jessop family after they decided to go on holiday to boost family morale.

Trouble was it was Margate in October!

The pilot has now been given a full series with (mostly) the same cast.

You can still watch Pandemonium on BBC iPlayer.

Here We Go stars Jim Howick, Katherine Parkinson, Alison Steadman, Mica Ricketts, Freya Parks and Jude Collie (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Freeze the Fear hosts Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack face backlash

How many episodes is Here We Go on BBC One?

Here We Go is six episodes in total.

Each episode will be a neat half an hour long.

After episode one airs, the entire series will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

When does Here We Go start and how can you watch it?

Here We Go starts on Friday April 29 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC One, and it’s perfect Friday night comedy.

May I be so bold as to suggest you sink a couple of beers and get the snacks out – this is what the start of the weekend should be about (especially with kids).

Stay on BBC One for Have I Got News For You, and that’s my pelvic floor gone.

You can always watch Gogglebox at 10pm on catch-up.

All episodes of Here We Go will be available on BBC iPlayer after airing on BBC One.

The series will be available as a boxset from Friday April 29 2022.

The cast of dreams in Here We Go (Credit: BBC One)

Who’s in the cast of Here We Go episodes on BBC One?

It’s the cast of dreams for comedy lovers.

Of course, Alison Steadman can do no wrong.

The TV legend is in her element as Paul’s cake-pushing mum Sue Jessop, the well-meaning grandparent.

We know she can nail comedy – just look at Gavin & Stacey and Fat Friends, but she recently proved she can play a cold, hard bitch in Rules of the Game.

Meanwhile, The IT Crowd star Katherine Parkinson plays Rachel Jessop.

Ghosts actor Jim Howick – who recently went serious as a cop in Hollington Drive – stars as Paul Jessop.

Writer Tom Basden – who also penned Plebs – plays Robin Hankey, Rachel’s uncool brother.

Relative newcomers Freya Parks and Mica Ricketts play Amy Jessop and Maya Hughes respectively.

London Kills actress Tori Allen-Martin stars as Cherry Lee-Dixon.

Jude Collie plays Sam Jessop, replacing Jack Christou who played the role in Pandemonium.

Here We Go starts on Friday April 29 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC One. The series will be available that night as a boxset too.

Will you be tuning into Here We Go on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.