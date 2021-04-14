Here Come the Gypsies! on C5: Who is Tony ‘The Rhino’ Giles? How is Paddy from Big Fat Gypsy Weddings?

Here Come the Gypsies! is a new series on Channel 5 which promises to reveal the hidden world of Gypsy and Traveller communities – but who is Tony ‘The Rhino’ Giles?

How is Paddy from Big Fat Gypsy Weddings now?

And what are the Romany traditions? Here’s everything you need to know!

Here Come the Gypsies! is a new six-part series on Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Here Come the Gypsies! on Channel 5 – what’s it about?

Channel 5’s new series promises to reveal the hidden world of the Gypsy and Traveller communities.

The show will delve into their unique traditions and codes to understand how this community survives – and, in fact, continues to thrive.

In South Wales, Romany Gypsy horse dealer Jim ‘Beb’ Price faces his toughest day of the year as he puts on his first ever horse drive.

Meanwhile in Surrey, cage fighter Tony ‘The Rhino’ Giles arranges a bare-knuckle fight to settle a dispute between two warring families.

Tony Giles eventually lost out to fellow cage fighter Alex Reid (Credit: Splash)

Who is Tony Giles?

Tony Giles is a Romany Gypsy cage fighter nicknamed ‘The Rhino’.

Episode one centres heavily around him, when he organises a bare-knuckle brawl between two topless men – in full view of cheering young children.

Tony, 36, is a mixed martial arts expert and self-proclaimed ‘Fair Play Man’.

This means he acts as a mediator for disputes between families within the Gypsy community.

Tony is the first ever Gypsy to win a world title in the MMA.

He said about fighting: “It’s in our blood, in our genes; you get brought up from an early age to protect yourself.

“In the Gypsy community, money comes second to fighting and honour.

“You’re a lot more respected being the roughest Gypsy than the richest.”

He has been in trouble with the law for various offences including possession of firearms and a threat to kill.

Is Tony Giles still married to Danielle Mason?

Some may recognise Tony from his nine-year relationship with former glamour model and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Danielle Mason.

Documentary makers followed their relationship on the smash-hit C4 series.

Of course, Danielle Mason is the sister of EastEnders‘ actress Jessie Wallace.

The pair dated from 2010, and married in 2012.

However, they split in 2016 because he didn’t agree with her job as a glamour model and Page 3 girl.

Despite reuniting, the couple split for good in 2019.

Danielle is now dating reformed Broadmoor prisoner Ben Hatchett.

Ben served time alongside Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe and Stockwell Strangler Kenneth Erskine in Broadmoor.

The 31-year-old walked free from prison in June last year and has turned his life around.

He is now the host of podcast Let’s Be Real and a published author.

Linda Crossling claims to be a clairvoyant Gypsy who works as a fortune teller in Hartlepool (Credit: Channel 5)

Does Tony Giles have children?

Tony had two children during his on-and-off relationship with Danielle.

The couple share nine-year-old son Rudy and seven-year-old daughter Delilah.

How is Paddy from Big Fat Gypsy Weddings now?

Eight million viewers watched Channel 4’s My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding on Channel 4 in the early 2010s.

The show introduced us to Paddy Doherty.

The larger than life TV personality contracted Covid-19 in January 2021.

The star uploaded a video from his hospital bed wearing breathing apparatus.

The 61-year-old told fans he was “a bit on the weak side… but I’m alive”.

His manager told the Press Association he was taken to hospital after developing pneumonia.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner said he thought he was “indestructible” but the virus had left him “knocked out for the last couple of days”.

In 2020, he revealed he had been treated for prostate cancer.

Paddy is now back to his chirpy best, and was last seen on Facebook heading to the pub when they opened after lockdown.

Don’t change Paddy!

What are the Romany traditions?

The staple life of a Romany Gypsy includes horse trading, bare knuckle fighting and fortune telling.

Due to their nomadic lifestyle, the Gypsy life is at odds with that of the ‘settled’ community.

There are thought to be over 300,000 Gypsy Roma and Irish Travellers in the UK.

Roma Gypsies are originally from northern India, whereas Travellers are of Irish origin and both groups are nomadic.

Since 2002, Travellers have been recognised as an ethnic group and are protected under the Race Relations Act in the UK.

Being on the road means traveller children often grow up outside of educational systems, and many children never attend school.

The vast majority of travellers are Roman Catholics.

Many Travellers are breeders of dogs such as greyhounds or lurchers and have a long-standing interest in horse trading.

Until they are engaged, some teenage Traveller girls are subjected to the ‘grabbing’ courtship ritual, where a boy grabs a girl they want to kiss.

Couples marry young – girls at around 16 or 17, and boys between 18 and 19. They’re not supposed to marry non-travellers but marriage to second cousins in families is common.

Gypsy attendees at Danny Cooper’s Horse Drive (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes is Here Come the Gypsies! and how can I watch them?

Here Come the Gypsies! is a six part series.

The first episode airs on Wednesday April 14 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Subsequent episodes air every Wednesday thereafter.

