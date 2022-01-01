Here are the top TV dramas you’ll be watching in 2022, starring Jamie Dornan, Sheridan Smith and Emily Blunt

Our new year’s resolution is to watch even more telly… and below are the top TV dramas in 2022 we’ve already got an eye on.

No doubt even more excellent dramas will be announced and released as 2022 goes on. And you can be sure ED! will give you all the essential info on the most essential TV treats.

But ED! fully intends to stick by our TV resolution. And we’re not putting off getting on with it right away as out first top drama pick is on today!

Jamie Dornan faces trouble – and amnesia – Down Under in The Tourist (Credit: BBC)

The Tourist

This BBC One mystery thriller stars Jamie Dornan and is a series we’ve been excited about for months.

The six-parter starts today, Saturday January 1, and comes from the creators of Baptiste and The Missing.

Expect riveting and mind-bending scenes as Jamie’s character wakes up in the Aussie Outback after being run off the road by a truck.

With no memory, no idea and in hospital, how will he piece together his past, present and future?

And who is pursuing him, and why?

Going by the trailer, there will be plenty of explosions and car chases to go along with psychological rollercoaster, too.

The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald, Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin Ólafur, Darri Ólafsson, Alex Dimitriades and Damon Herriman.

Sheridan Smith stars in No Return (Credit: BBC)

No Return

ITV four-part series No Return stars Sheridan Smith as mum Kathy whose family head off for a holiday in Turkey.

However, while sun, sea and sand may part of the itinerary, son Noah’s attendance at a party plunges them into a dizzying legal battle.

Noah (played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis) should have exams coming up. But instead he and his family face difficulties with local police and a foreign legal system that threatens the son’s freedom.

No Return is written by Danny Brocklehurst, whose previous TV drama credits include Brassic, The Stranger and Come Home.

It should be on your screens sooner rather than later as it forms part of ITV’s winter telly schedule.

Emily Blunt stars in Western drama The English, on the box later this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The English

This Western thriller series stars Emily Blunt as an English woman looking to avenge the death of her son.

Set in 1890, Cornelia Locke meets an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation – and it seems they have a shared history.

Emily’s co-stars include Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp, Rafe Spall, Stephen Rea, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds and Nichola McAuliffe.

The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick and will premiere in the US on Amazon Prime Video.

It will air on BBC One in the UK and is expected later in the year.

Joe Cole in The Ipcress File, which should be one of the more intriguing TV dramas of 2022 (Credit: ITV)

The Ipcress File

The iconic Harry Palmer, from Len Deighton’s novel and the film portrayal by Michael Caine, is recast with Gangs of London star Joe Cole for this ITV spy series.

Set in Berlin and London during the 1960s, fixer Harry is jailed after carving out his patch in the German capital.

However, he is offered a way out of prison – and a new career as a spy.

What follows promises to be a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing and an unwise romance.

The Ipcress File also stars Lucy Boynton, Tom Hollander and Ashley Thomas.

