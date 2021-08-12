Help on Channel 4 is coming soon to our screens, and it looks as though it’s going to be amazing.

This is thanks to one of its stars – Jodie Comer – who has shared a first look image on her Instagram feed.

But who else is in it and what’s it about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Comer (@jodiemcomer)

What did Jodie say about Help on Channel 4?

Killing Eve star Jodie, 28, shared the image, which also featured co-star Stephen Graham.

She captioned the artwork by saying: “Here is a first look image of our new drama ‘HELP’ coming soon to @channel4.

“Pictured with the incomparable Stephen Graham, directed by Marc Munden and written by Jack Thorne.

“This was such a unique experience and one I know we all feel incredibly proud of.

“Thank you to all the wonderful people who shared their stories and to every member of the crew who made this possible – you showed me the true meaning of team work. X”

What is Help all about?

Set in a fictional Liverpool care home, Help tells the moving story of the relationship between a young care home worker (Comer) and a patient (Graham), whose lives are changed forever by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

Sarah works as a carer at Bright Sky Homes.

Sarah has a special talent for connecting with the residents, including one in particular, 47-year-old Tony.

Tony’s Young Onset Alzheimer’s has left him living out his days in care as his mind slowly deteriorates and he builds a bond with Sarah.

Then March 2020 hits and everything Sarah has achieved is thrown into doubt with the arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She and her colleagues tirelessly fight tooth and nail, ill-equipped, poorly prepared, and seemingly left helpless by the powers that be.

But it’s not long until Sarah finds herself in a dark place.

Who else stars in Help?

Alongside Jodie and Line of Duty and Time star Stephen, former Corrie, Holby City and Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin also appears.

Alicya Eyo and Mark Noble also star.

Although we don’t know when it’s going to be on exactly, the fact that a first-look image has been released means that Help isn’t too far away.

Look out for it this autumn.