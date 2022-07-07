Summer on the Farm presenter Helen Skelton suffered a blunder and admitted regret over wearing a tiny crop top on last night’s show (July 6).

The Countryfile presenter was joined by stand-in co-host Martin Hughes-Games for yesterday’s show.

It was the third instalment of the Channel 5 programme.

Helen Skelton regretted her choice of top on Summer on the Farm (Channel 5)

What happened with Helen Skelton on Summer on the Farm?

Helen looked as fashionable and chic as usual in her blue jeans and pink striped crop top.

But perhaps she should have checked with the Met Office before choosing her ensemble.

I almost got away with it!

The mum-of-three is presenting live this week from Canon Hall Farm in Barnsley.

And things got a little chilly as Wednesday’s episode aired.

So while Helen looked stunning she was actually freezing.

Read more: Summer on the Farm star Helen Skelton on family tragedies that ‘changed her perspective on life’

Furthermore she told viewers how it was.

Later, as an ad break ended and cameras shot back to the presenters, Helen was seen wearing a wooly blanket around her shoulders.

She was red-faced and tried to hide the blanket, saying: “I almost got away with it!”

But Martin was having none of it and told viewers Helen’s secret.

“She has had this on all night, keeping herself warm, you cheat!” he mocked

Helen Skelton is known for her sense of style (Credit @splashnews.com)

So cute!

As well as her fashion faux pas, Helen stole the show on Tuesday with a long leopard print number.

Social media lit up with questions about where she got it and how great she looked.

But they were more excited to see her baby make her screen debut.

She treated viewers to an introduction to her six-month old daughter Elsie.

Read more: Who plays Phill’s mum Mimi in Coronation Street? Is she returning to the cobbles?

One said: “Aw, she’s adorable.”

A second said: “She’s gorgeous just like her mummy.”

Helen, 38, cuddled her youngest child, who wore a bright pink cardigan and pink leggings.

She also shares children Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, with Richie Myler, although the couple separated in April.

She posted on Instagram saying: “Ernie saw Adam Peaty win a world title. Louis saw Tom Daley win a world title. Elsie saw Dave beat Rob at a caber tossing comp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

The segment saw Cannon Hall Farm’s resident farmer brothers – Dave and Rob Nicholson – compete in a traditional Scottish athletic event, Caber tossing.

Summer on the Farm continues tonight (July 7) and tomorrow at 8pm on Channel 5.

What do you think of Helen’s choice of outfit? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.