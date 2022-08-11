Janet Street-Porter brands Helen Skelton ‘needy’ amidst Strictly rumours

Helen Skelton’s reported Strictly Come Dancing sign-up led to Janet Street-Porter branding her “needy”.

Janet’s assessment of the Countryfile star came during yesterday’s edition of Loose Women.

Is Helen Skelton doing Strictly?

If rumours are to be believed, Helen has signed up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The reports come just months after her marriage publically broke down.

An insider spoke to The Sun about Helen reportedly signing up for the hit BBC show.

“Most people are absolutely desperate to avoid the Strictly curse but Helen would love it to give her some confidence back,” they said.

“She’s a great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers, especially after what has happened to her lately,” they continued.

“Everyone on the inside thinks she could end up going a very long way.”

Janet Street-Porter slams Helen Skelton Strictly rumours

During yesterday’s show, Christine Lampard and her fellow panelists discussed this year’s Strictly line-up.

They also discussed the fact that Helen is reportedly going on the show looking for love.

“Helen Skelton has said this? That she’s looking for love on a TV show?” a shocked Janet asked.

Denise Welch then asked Janet why she thought this was a bad thing.

Janet admitted: “I just think it’s revealing too much. It just makes me anxious for her that she’s revealed too much. She sounds too needy.”

Strictly 2022

Janet then said that the last place she would look for love was on a TV show.

“But it happens, it actually does happen with really quite long relationships,” Christine argued.

Speaking about the Strictly ‘curse’, Denise said: “Well if you’re working that closely with people, really up close and personal for sometimes 12 hours a day, sparks will fly.”

A source close to Helen told the Daily Mail that her allegedly signing up is the “quite the opposite of the Strictly curse”.

They said: “Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

“She cannot wait to get stuck into it all, she has been through the most difficult of times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.”

ED! contacted reps for Helen on the Strictly rumours.

