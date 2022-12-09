Strictly star Helen Skelton handed huge boost as competition hurtles towards the final

Strictly star Helen Skelton has been handed a huge boost ahead of this Sunday’s (December 11) semi-final.

The former Blue Peter presenter is one of five celebrities eyeing up next weekend’s final (Saturday, December 17).

Helen has been handed a huge boost (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton handed huge boost

This weekend will see the final five celebrities take part in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

They will all be performing two dances as they attempt to book their slot in next weekend’s final.

According to the bookmakers, 39-year-old Helen is now second favourite to take the Glitterball Trophy home next weekend.

BetVictor currently have Helen at 13/10 to win the show.

However, she is just behind Hazma Yassin, who is still the favourite to win the competiton. He stands at 8/13 to emerge from this year’s competition victorious.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for BetVictor, spoke about this week’s semi-finals – as well as the celebrities chances.

“It’s fair to say our pairs have their work cut out for them this week! They’ll be navigating two brand new styles on the dance floor this weekend, pushing them further than ever before,” he said.

Will Helen and Gorka go all the way? (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton second-favourite to win Strictly 2022

Sam then continued, saying: “The winner market is still lead by Hamza at 8/13, Hamza and Jowita are dancing to Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini and Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.”

“It’s looking like a two-horse race now as Helen and Gorka are very close behind Hamza, at 13/10,” he then said.

“She was amazing in her performance last week; she shared the top spot with Will Mellor with 39 points each. This week, Helen and Gorka are performing the Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics and Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion.”

He then went on to say that Will Mellor is third favourite at 12/1.

However, it’s not looking good for Fleur East and Molly Rainford.

They’re at 50/1 and 66/1 respectively to win.

Will Molly be the next to leave? (Credit: BBC)

Molly Rainford dealt huge blow

If things are looking good for Helen, things couldn’t be more different for Molly.

The 22-year-old is now favourite to leave the competition next.

Sam said: “In the elimination market, Molly comes out on top at 10/11, she faced the dance-off last week but she was saved despite being joint-second in the leader board.”

Molly and her dance partner, Carlos Gu, are set to first perform a Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI.

They will then be performing an American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele.

However, if the bookies are to be believed, it doesn’t look as though it’s going to be enough to save them from elimination this weekend.

Fleur is also in danger of being booted out of the competition. She stands at 11/10 to be eliminated next. She has been in the bottom two three times already this season.

Strictly continues on Sunday (December 11) at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

